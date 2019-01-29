Search
    U12 Stars girls win Callie Briggs hockey tournament title

    By Dave Newman Today at 7:09 a.m.
    The U12 Western Wisconsin Stars who won the Callie Briggs tournament over the weekend include (front, from left) goalies Maggie Alberts and Sierra Andert; (middle) Olivia Chavez, Britni Detsch, Ashlee Patrick, Emily Berg, Emma Keopple and Brooke Olson; (back) Morgan Hansen, Hailee Patrick, Angela Magler, Inara Siskow, Audrey Till, Sydney Ducklow and Emersen Wissink. (Submitted photo)

    The Western Wisconsin Stars U12 girls hockey team bounced back from an opening round loss to win the championship of the 2019 Callie Briggs Memorial Tournament in New Richmond over the weekend.

    Briggs was a New Richmond youth hockey player who was killed in a car accident in 1997.

    The Stars were beaten by the River Falls Black Cats 4-2 in the opening round. The Stars faced Hayward, the top seed in the tournament in the next round, with the Stars clawing out a 4-3 victory.

    The Stars then faced the Green Bay Bobcats. A 4-2 win moved the Stars into the championship game, where they again would face Hayward. The Stars were recently defeated by Hayward in the championship of the Chippewa Falls tournament.

    This time, it was the Stars who would earn the championship trophy. The Stars were able to win their home tournament by defeating Hayward 5-3 in the championship game.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

