U12 Stars girls win Callie Briggs hockey tournament title

Briggs was a New Richmond youth hockey player who was killed in a car accident in 1997.

The Stars were beaten by the River Falls Black Cats 4-2 in the opening round. The Stars faced Hayward, the top seed in the tournament in the next round, with the Stars clawing out a 4-3 victory.

The Stars then faced the Green Bay Bobcats. A 4-2 win moved the Stars into the championship game, where they again would face Hayward. The Stars were recently defeated by Hayward in the championship of the Chippewa Falls tournament.

This time, it was the Stars who would earn the championship trophy. The Stars were able to win their home tournament by defeating Hayward 5-3 in the championship game.