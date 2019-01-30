Girls Hockey: Stars wage battle with Warbirds

They found one Saturday when they faced the Warbirds, a Beaver Dam-based cooperative team. This was the championship game in the Warbirds’ tournament. Both teams are ranked among the top five girls varsity hockey teams in Wisconsin and it showed. The Warbirds were able to outbattle the Stars in a 3-2 finish.

The loss puts the Stars’ record at 13-4-1. The Warbirds are now 16-2. The Stars are ranked fifth in the state and the Warbirds reside in the top spot in the rankings, moving up from the third spot where they resided last week.

Stars coach Bob Huerta said the Warbirds were the elite type of opponents his team needed to face.

“They have 10 seniors and they have tall, physical girls. They had six players from the U16 and U19 Team Wisconsin (rosters),” he said. “Nobody backed down. It was a good physical game.”

The Warbirds got the only goal of the first period and went ahead 1-0 early in the second period. The Stars answered right back. Ellie Brice and Erin Huerta skated in on a 2-on-1 break, with Brice sending a saucer pass to Huerta for the goal. Unfortunately, the Warbirds matched that goal 46 seconds later.

The score remained 3-1 until Stars senior Jade Williams made a charge. She skated through a pair of defenders and snapped a shot into the upper corner of the net.

The Stars had no trouble earning their 13th win of the season on Friday in the opening round of a tournament at Beaver Dam. They defeated Lakeland 11-0 in Friday’s game.

Freshman Makenzie Weeks was the leader in Friday’s offensive eruption, scoring four of the goals. Ellie Brice scored twice, while Alise Wiehl, Mykenzie Patten, Emma Larkowski, Erin Huerta and Bailey Williams each scored one goal. It was Larkowski’s first varsity goal.

After scoring once in the first period, the Stars broke the game open with seven goals in the second period. The Stars outshot the Thunderbirds 46-16. The big lead allowed the Stars to get all of their younger players extensive ice time and all three goaltenders into the game.

Seeding for this section could be complicated. The Stars, Eau Claire, the St. Croix Valley Fusion and Hudson are all ranked among the top seven teams in the state. The Stars face a crucial game on Saturday when they skate Hayward. Hayward has a 2-2 tie against Hudson to its credit and the Hurricanes are hoping to find a way into the top four seeds in this section.

“We have to take care of business and make it convincing,” Huerta of Saturday’s matchup.

The Stars are also scheduled to play at Superior on Thursday, and Tuesday’s game against Chippewa Falls-Menomonie may or may not be rescheduled.