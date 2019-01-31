Thursday’s Results: Tiger hockey overcomes Somerset

The Spartans were the team that rode the early momentum, but it was the Tigers that had prolonged success in defeating Somerset 5-3. The win moves New Richmond’s record to 8-11 while Somerset now stands at 7-12-2.

It was Somerset that struck first in the game. A shot from Jackson Haukom was blocked by New Richmond goalie Max Davis, deflecting straight up into the air. The puck came down behind Davis and trickled across the goal line, three minutes into the game.

The Tigers knotted the game with seven minutes left in the period. Ryder Flatten and Tucker Erickson broke in on a 2-on-1 break. Flatten parked a shot in the upper corner of the net for the tying goal.

“Ryder Flatten was outstanding. I think that was his best game,” said New Richmond coach Zach Kier.

Kier didn’t accept the days off for an excuse. He said the Tigers have been starting slowly all season and it’s a trait that needs to be stopped immediately.

Somerset had the first six shots on goal of the game. By the end of the first period, New Richmond led in shots 12-9. That trend would continue through the final two periods.

Senior Hayden Bradbury dominated the second period. He scored with 7:02 left in the period. He scored on the breakaway, going to his backhand to tuck a shot into the corner of the net. A sharp pass from Sam Olson put Bradbury in position for the breakaway.

Bradbury scored again with a minute left in the period, with a shot just squeezing through the pads of Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents.

Olson and Garrett Thomas scored for the Tigers in the third period. Jordan Brown scored both of Somerset’s goals in the third period.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said Spartans need to learn from this.

“New Richmond made a better use of the time off. We’ve got to hit the reset button. It come down to playing with energy and getting after it,” he said.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday. New Richmond plays at Hayward while Somerset hosts Dodge County, Minn., in the Spartans’ Senior Day game.

SCC-Somerset wrestling

The Central wrestlers continued their strong run of dual meet success in the final month of the season by defeating Somerset, 37-19. This was a makeup on Tuesday’s postponement, leading into Saturday’s MBC tournament at Ellsworth.

Somerset finishes the season without a dual meet victory.

While the wrestlers hadn’t been on a mat since the weekend, both teams still had some very sharp performances. The Panthers received wins from Nate Berends, Hunter Feyereisen, David Olson, Tadan Holzer and Devin Wasley. Somerset’s wins came from Tyler Hantsbarger, Jared Grahovac and Nick Bushinger.

The night was filled with close matches. The final match, at 170 pounds, saw Bushinger score on a five-point throw to beat Braeden Bloom in overtime. Another of the close matches was at 106, where Feyereisen defeated Riley Rainer 4-3. Somerset coach Ali Peterson was quite encouraged with what he saw from Rainer.

“Riley’s progress has been exciting to watch,” Peterson said.

Bushinger is coming back from an injury. So is Grahovac, who won with a second period pin at 138 pounds. This gave both the Spartan seniors a good workout leading into Saturday’s action.

New Richmond girls basketball

Thursday’s Tiger home game went on as scheduled, but it wasn’t a normal Tiger effort. The Tigers played perhaps their weakest game of the season, losing to MBC co-leader Amery, 66-37.

Throughout the season the Tigers have been a consistent team that has battled every opponent. From the outsight on Thursday, that string changed. The Tigers couldn’t make any headway at either end of the court and trailed 36-10 by halftime.

The Tigers hadn’t been on the court since the previous Friday. Coach Chad Eggert said this hurt the team badly, because he was never able to install the game plan the coaches had to slow down Amery’s attack.

What frustrated the coaches was the Tigers’ lack of intensity.

“We were scared to take shots, to attack the rim. We didn’t show up. That’s the bottom line,” Eggert said.

Junior Jessica Hagman led the Tigers with 10 points.

The Tigers don’t have much time to bounce back. They climb on a bus at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, heading to Ashland for a 3 p.m. game. This is a game that is important to the Tigers’ hopes for seeding in the WIAA Division 2 regional bracket.