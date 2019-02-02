Girls Hockey: Fusion eliminated from BRC title hunt

With the win, ECA finishes 4-2-0 in conference play while St. Croix Valley ends 3-2-1. Hudson, at 3-1-1, can claim the BRC title with a win over Chippewa Falls (0-5-0) Tuesday, Feb. 5. The Fusion were seeking their first conference championship since 2016.

The Fusion got on the board first Friday night when Amber DeLong's wrister from the top of the left circle snuck through 7 minutes, 40 seconds into the game. They appeared to take a 2-0 lead ten minutes into the second period off a scramble in front but the play was whistled dead as the net was knocked off its moorings. ECA scored four minutes later to tie the score 1-1.

Eau Claire took a 2-1 lead with a power play goal at the 12:10 mark of the third but the Fusion's Anna Albrightson forced overtime with an unassisted goal with 1:13 left on the clock. The Stars for the game-winner off a favorable bounce off the end boards two and a half minutes into the extra session.

St. Croix Valley goalie Sydney Seeley finished with 28 saves as the Stars outshot the Fusion 31-27.

St. Croix Valley, now 14-6-2 overall, will host the third-ranked Central Wisconsin Storm (16-6-0) Saturday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m. at the Baldwin United Center.