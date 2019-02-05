Girls Hockey: Stars stung by seeding results

The Stars received the fourth seed in the WIAA sectional, even though they are ranked fifth in the girls hockey state rankings. The Stars’ record is currently 14-4-1. They were seeded behind the St. Croix Valley Fusion (14-7-2) and Hudson (10-8-2).

Stars coach Bob Huerta was shocked by the seeding results. He said head-to-head results are supposed to be the main criteria in determining seeding. The Stars defeated Hudson 6-1 this season, and they have a win and a tie against the Fusion.

The four top seeds in this section are all currently ranked among the top seven teams in the state. Eau Claire, which received the top seed, is ranked fourth. The Stars are ranked fifth, the Fusion sixth and Hudson seventh.

“By looking at the end result, the head-to-head results didn’t mean anything,” Huerta said. “It’s upsetting. The girls all know who plays who.”

Huerta said the team will use the disrespect shown in the seeding as motivation for the playoffs. The Stars will open the playoffs on Thursday, Feb.14 when they host fifth-seeded Hayward at 7 p.m. at the Somerset Civic Center.

The Stars’ regular season is complete. The game they had scheduled for Tuesday against Chippewa Falls-Menomonie was postponed because CF-M needed that date to make up a conference game. The Stars will host a junior varsity tournament this weekend.

Stars win in OT

The Stars put together an incredible comeback to win in overtime at Hayward on Saturday in their regular season finale.

Hayward led 2-0 after two periods, but the Stars managed to score twice in the third period, and then again with 61 seconds left in the overtime, to defeat the Hurricanes 3-2.

The Stars got their first goal two minutes into the third period. McKenzie Mike won a battle for the puck behind the net and carried the puck to the front of the goal, feeding Kayla Huerta for the close-range shot.

The tying goal came with 10 minutes left in the period on a strong individual effort from sophomore Ellie Brice.

The Stars kept the pressure on through the end of regulation and into overtime. The Stars got a power play with 3:08 left in the overtime when Bailey Williams was dragged down as she tried to get away for a breakaway. The Stars didn’t score on the power play, but the goal came seconds later. Brice again made the play, sending a perfectly placed pass to Makenzie Weeks, who was stationed at the far post. Weeks tapped the shot in and the Stars had their win.

Coach Huerta said the Stars got into early penalty trouble which could have been disastrous. He credited goaltender Caitlyn Erickson for making a number of big saves in the first period that kept the Stars in the game.