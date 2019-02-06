Boys Hockey: Tigers, Spartans will open at home in playoffs

The Tigers received the fourth seed and Somerset drew the seventh seed during the seeding meeting that was held on Sunday.

By getting the seventh seed, Somerset will host a play-in game on Tuesday, Feb. 12, against WSFLG, the 10th seed in the bracket. The winner of Tuesday’s game will play again on Thursday, Feb. 14, at second-seeded Hudson.

New Richmond will also be in action on Feb. 14. The Tigers will host River Falls, the fifth seed, at 7 p.m. at the New Richmond Sports Center. The winners in the Feb. 14 games will advance to the WIAA sectional semifinals scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 19.

New Richmond vs. Somerset

The second battle between New Richmond and Somerset was a challenge for both teams because of the week off from school.

The Spartans rode the early momentum, but it was the Tigers that had prolonged success in defeating Somerset, 5-3.

Somerset struck first in the game. A shot from Jackson Haukom was blocked by New Richmond goalie Max Davis, deflecting straight up into the air. The puck came down behind Davis and trickled across the goal line, three minutes into the game.

The Tigers knotted the game with seven minutes left in the period. Ryder Flatten and Tucker Erickson broke in on a 2-on-1 break. Flatten parked a shot in the upper corner of the net for the tying goal.

“Ryder Flatten was outstanding. I think that was his best game,” said New Richmond coach Zach Kier.

Kier didn’t accept the days off for an excuse. He said the Tigers have been starting slowly all season, and it’s a trait that needs to be stopped immediately.

Somerset took the first six shots on goal of the game. By the end of the first period, New Richmond led in shots 12-9. That trend would continue through the final two periods.

Senior Hayden Bradbury dominated the second period. He scored with 7:02 left in the period. He scored on the breakaway, going to his backhand to tuck a shot into the corner of the net. A sharp pass from Sam Olson put Bradbury in position for the breakaway.

Bradbury scored again with a minute left in the period, with a shot just squeezing through the pads of Somerset goalie Kaleb Bents.

Olson and Garrett Thomas scored for the Tigers in the third period. Jordan Brown scored both of Somerset’s goals in the third period.

Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said his Spartans need to learn from this.

“New Richmond made a better use of the time off. We’ve got to hit the reset button. It comes down to playing with energy and getting after it,” he said.

This was the final Middle Border Conference game of the season for both teams. The Tigers finished in second place in the conference standings with a 5-3-0 record. Somerset finished in fourth with a 2-5-1 record.

New Richmond at Hayward

The penchant for slow starts came back to bite the Tigers on Saturday when they played the opening game of a boys’ and girls’ hockey double-header at Hayward. The Tigers fell behind 2-0 in the first period. Hayward’s strong goaltending took care of the rest as the Hurricanes won 4-0.

The win leaves the Tigers with an 8-12 record. Kier said that if the Tigers want to go anywhere in the playoffs, they have to play better at the start of games. The Tigers got outshot 16-6 in the opening period.

“I challenged them to not come out flat at the start of the game,” Kier said. “They need to figure out that it shouldn’t take me screaming and yelling for them to play well.”

While the Tigers started the season with little varsity experience, they now have a lineup that has played together for nearly a full season.

“As far as I’m concerned, the young excuse didn’t apply after Christmas. We’re continuing to make early season mistakes,” Kier said.

The Tigers play next on Tuesday when they host Menomonie. They finish the regular season with games Friday and Saturday at a tournament in Wisconsin Rapids. The Tigers will not be making up the Jan. 29 game against Superior.

Somerset vs. Dodge County

The Spartans also had a far from pleasurable experience on Saturday. They hosted a Dodge County, Minn. team that came into the game with a 3-15-1 record. Dodge County now has one more win after beating the Spartans 4-2.

The Spartans are now 7-13-2. Gilkerson wondered if this was more lag from the four days off from school due to the polar vortex.

“I don’t think their focus was on hockey. It’s disappointing, because the week before I felt really good about our play,” Gilkerson said.

There were exceptions. Gilkerson said he felt the team’s seniors performed well in their Senior Day game. He said freshman Antonio Gomez also played with good energy, producing both of the Spartan goals.

Gilkerson said the younger players on the team need to become more consistent. He said too many are playing well one game, then not playing near the same level the next game.

The Spartans returned to the ice on Tuesday when they play at the Lodge Center Arena in Siren against the WSFLG cooperative team, with the Spartans earning a 4-3 victory. Somerset finishes the regular season on Friday with a game at Onalaska.