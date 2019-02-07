Youth hockey teams qualify for state tournaments
It has been an outstanding winter for local youth hockey teams, between the New Richmond, Somerset and Western Wisconsin Stars programs. Between them, they have qualified more than a dozen teams for state tournaments.
Pictured you will find information on the state qualifiers we have received thus far. If you have information on any of the other local state qualifying teams, email it to Dave Newman at dnewman@rivertowns.net