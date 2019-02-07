Youth hockey teams qualify for state tournaments

The New Richmond Squirt B hockey team is headed to its state tournament at Wisconsin Rapids on March 2-3. The Tigers defeated Onalaska and River Falls to qualify for state. The Squirt B team includes Tegan Lachaussie, Leyton Bostow, Gavin Partridge, Logan Kralovetz, Brady Sempf, Jack Fitzgerald, Joshua Lemay, Evan Parr, Luke Nosbish, Keagan Sass, Jackson Keopple, Jackson Hartigan and Luken Manor. The team is coached by John Larson, Sean Fitzgerald, Jeff Partridge and Tyler Lachaussie. Submitted photo 1 / 9

The New Richmond Squirt C team will play in its state tournament at Neenah on March 2-3. Team members include (front, l-r) Mason Allen, Evan McNamara, Ty Oxendale, Caleb Olson, Christian Demulling; (middle) Riley Johnson, Ayden Britton, Mason Hesselink, Lucy Coolidge, Conley Abbott, Landon Fox, and Honorary captain Carter Scott; (back) coaches Mike Hesselink, Joel Allen, Shawn Demulling and Neil Scott. Missing from the photo is Bradyn Newman. Submitted photo 2 / 9

The New Richmond Peewee A team played River Falls and won 4-1, then beat Onalaska 6-1 to make them the Region 6 champs. The team will go to state in Hayward. The first game will be against Mosinee on March 9 at 1:15 p.m. Pictured are (back, l-r): Coach Andy Chapman, Bjorn Bahneman, Ryan McGillis, Coleman Roff, Matthew Unger, Gage Fox, Maddux Gaspord, Reegan Saverine, Coach Jason Bahneman- (front) Ethan Larson, Lance Howard, Steven Chapman, Canton Langeness, Zaylin Sweet and Konrad Knutson. 3 / 9

The New Richmond PeeWee C team won the Region 6 championship on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Eau Claire. Team member are (back, l-r) Alex Gunter, Levi Running, Allen Bentley, Austin Johnson, Charlotte Rae and Alex Masloski; (middle) Cristiano Ballina, Gannon Fiedler, Dylan Sampair and Alex Johnson; and front, Evan Dillow. Submitted photo 4 / 9

The Somerset PeeWee A team is headed to state as the Region 6 wildcard team. The Spartans beat West Salem 10-1, but lost to Tomah 6-3 to secure the wildcard spot. They will play in the state tournament at Oshkosh on March 8-10. Team members are (standing, l-r) Broden Thiel, Marshall Haukom, Malachy Driscoll, Breck Richardson, Josie Sawicki, Phillip Williams and Wyatt Connors; (kneeling) Korbin Lathe and Carson Belisle. Coaches are Joe Connors, Ryan Richardson and Bryan Thiel. (Submitted photo) 5 / 9

The Somerset PeeWee B team received an automatic bid to its state tournament. Their state tournament begins on March 9 in Marshfield, facing Rhinelander in the opening round. Team members are (front, l-r) Ian Urquhart, Coby Blackhawk, Taylor Abitz, Micaiah Schuld and Vincent Grambart; (back) assistant coach Derek Reese, Parker Reese, Jacob Sorenson, Aydin Koenig, Layne Pinska, Davis Noeldner, Owen Broten, head coach Jim Urquhart, assistant coach Brian Pinska. (Submitted photo) 6 / 9

The Western Wisconsin Stars girls U10 team, will be going to their state hockey tournament on March 1-3 in Ozaukee. Team members include Genevieve Abbott, Vivian Abbott, Lillian Albert, Madeline Balduc, Jessica Carlson, Estella Chaves, Shyann Dornseif, Grace Garvin, Danielle Hannula, Isabelle Johnson, Sophia Johnson, Chloe Julson, Madison Kamish, Lauren Kvitek, Taylor Larson, Josephine Reed and Nevaeha St. Sauver. Coaches are Anders Johnson, Mark Abbott, Travis Balduc and Tim Dornseif. 7 / 9

All signs point to the Western Wisconsin Stars U14 heading to state. The Stars are the district wildcard team after the region tournament, which included a 2-0 win over Hudson. They will play at state during the first weekend in March in Appleton. Team members are Ella Stenberg, Jamie Kulibert, Alaina Smith, Baby Albert, Bryn Connors, Makena Ducklow, Grace Stock, Julia Wood, Madesyn Fiebiger, Emilia Emahiser and Lauren Sobczak. The team is coached by Brian Ducklow, Steve Stenberg and Shannon Ducklow. 8 / 9