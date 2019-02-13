Search
    Girls Hockey: Stars start playoffs without their leader

    By Dave Newman Today at 8:45 a.m.
    Jade Williams (right) is shown with her sister, junior defenseman Bailey Williams, during the Stars' recent Senior Night activities. Photo courtesy of Russ Patten

    When the Western Wisconsin Stars start the WIAA playoffs on Thursday, they’ll be doing it without their leader.

    The Stars were informed Monday that senior Jade Williams will be out for the rest of the season with a severe case of mononucleosis and a swollen spleen.

    Stars coach Bob Huerta said the loss of Williams is huge for the team. The Stars start the playoffs by hosting Hayward Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Somerset Civic Center. The Stars are the fourth seed in the section and Hayward is the fifth seed. The winner plays at top-seeded Eau Claire next Tuesday.

    Huerta said Williams has been trying to practice, but it was clear that something was wrong. He said she’s lost 12 pounds in the past week. Huerta said Williams leaves a huge void because of her well-rounded play.

    “She’s a big reason we’re 34 percent (successful) on the power play. It’s the physicality in the corners. She’s almost an enforcer, she’s bigger and stronger and plays with such intensity. And the backchecking she does, she can catch anybody. She’ll be sorely missed,” Huerta said.

    Huerta said the coaches plan to pull up one of the third line girls to fill Williams’ spot. He said the strong freshman class, which now has a full year of varsity experience, gives the coaches options on who to play.

    The third and fourth line players got plenty of ice time in a junior varsity tournament hosted by the Stars over the weekend. The varsity girls haven’t played since beating Hayward on Feb. 2. The coaches took the opportunity of having a week without games to run the team through a series of hard practices. Huerta said the plan is to have the endurance of the girls built up so they can maintain a strong level of play throughout any playoff game.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848