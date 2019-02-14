Bradbury scored five goals and linemate Sam Olson scored twice as the Tigers advanced in the WIAA playoffs with a 7-6 win over the River Falls Wildcats. The win sends the Tigers to Superior next Tuesday to play in the sectional semifinals.

The Western Wisconsin Stars and the Somerset Spartans weren't as fortunate in their WIAA playoff hockey games. The Stars couldn't generate any great scoring chances and they were knocked off by the Hayward Hurricanes in the girls hockey playoffs. Somerset wasn't able to generate any offense either, seeing its boys hockey season end with a 7-0 loss at Hudson.

New Richmond boys

The Tigers will play at Superior’s Wessman Arena at 6 p.m. next Tuesday in the sectional semifinal. Superior advanced with a 7-0 win over Barron on Thursday.

The Tigers ran cold and hot, and then incredibly cold again in winning Tuesday’s game. The score was tied 2-2 early in the second period. The Tigers broke ahead 4-2 when Olson twice, 29 seconds apart, early in the second period. Bradbury scored with 48 seconds left in the second period, completing his hat trick, to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead entering the third period.

Bradbury scored a power play goal 2:40 into the third period and it looked the Tigers would cruise to victory. That plan nearly came terribly off the track in the final four minutes.

River Falls scored with 3:53 left. Then again with 3:00 left. When the Wildcats scored with 2:22 left, the Tiger lead stood at a precarious 6-5. The Tigers looked like they might have earned a reprieve when Bradbury stole the puck and scored into an empty net with 58 seconds remaining. But the excitement wasn’t over. River Falls scored on a rebound with 19 seconds left. The Tigers were able to keep the puck out of the net in a scrambled final 19 seconds to complete their 10th win of the season.

The line of Bradbury, Olson and Jens Christensen saved the Tigers.

“I thought that line was unstoppable,” said Tiger coach Zach Kier.

Bradbury said the line was put together over the Christmas break. It took a few games, but there clearly is a chemistry between the three of them. Bradbury said he’s talked with Olson to build the freshman’s confidence.

“The results are showing. He’s there for a reason. He’s on the first line because he can play at that level,” Bradbury said.

Bradbury scored five goals in the Tigers’ 6-5 win over on Jan. 10, figuring it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Surprise, he’s produced his second, giving him 31 goals for the season.

“It was a whirlwind,” Bradbury said of his five goals Thursday.

The coaches continue to try to work the Tigers through their inconsistent play. They weren’t happy with the team’s first period showing and the final minutes aged all the coaches by years.

“This is a team that’s got a lot of Jekyll and Hyde in it. We’re still learning to play with a lead,” Kier said, adding that the team reverted back to some bad habits in the panic of the final minutes of the game. He said that can’t happen Tuesday at Superior.

“The margin of error shrinks down so much when you play Hudson and Superior. If we play simple like we did in the second period, we can make it a game,” Kier said.

Western Wisconsin Stars

The Stars played one of the best seasons in program history, finishing with a 14-5-1 record. The Stars have been a formidable offensive team, but against Hayward, they couldn’t find a way to score.

Scoring chances were few and far between for both teams. Neither team had many top quality chances during the game. Hayward got the only goal of the night midway through the second period off a rebound from a scrum in front of the Stars’ net.

Stars coach Bob Huerta said both teams approached the game with a defensive attitude. He said the Stars built a game plan to deal with Hayward’s excellent speed.

“Both teams had a hard time getting pucks to the net,” he said.

The Stars played without senior Jade Williams, who was diagnosed earlier in the week with mononucleosis. Huerta said all the girls took it upon themselves to try playing a bigger role in her absence.

“Every girl played as hard as they could. They were trying to step up,” Huerta said.

Somerset Spartans

The Spartans had less than 24 hours to get ready for playing Hudson, the second seed in the sectional bracket. The Spartans gave it their all, but they fell to the Raiders 7-0. The Spartans finish the season with a 9-15-2 record.

The Spartans defeated WSFLG 6-2 the night before. For a team so young, that win was an accomplishment, not only in the win, but in how thoroughly the Spartans controlled the action in the game.

And just as thorough was Hudson’s control in Thursday’s game. Hudson outshot the Spartans 62-8 in the game. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said Spartan sophomore goaltender Kaleb Bents gave an excellent effort in stopping 55 of the shots he faced in the game.

Hudson scored twice in the first and second periods and finished with a three-goal third period.