    Girls Hockey: St. Croix Valley Fusion advance

    By Bob Burrows Today at 9:39 a.m.

    The third-seeded St. Croix Valley Fusion dominated No. 6 seed Chippewa Falls from the opening face-off on their way to a 4-1 victory in a WIAA girls hockey regional final Friday, Feb. 15, in Baldwin.

    The Fusion move on to meet No. 2 seed Hudson in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 19, in Hudson. St. Croix Valley went 1-0-1 against the Raiders this season, earning a 5-3 victory Dec. 13 in Hudson and playing to a 1-1 tie Jan. 17 in River Falls.

    The Fusion outshot the Cardinals 13-2 in the first period Friday night to take a 2-0 lead on goals by Juneau Paulson and Amber DeLong. Paulson’s goal came seven minutes in with an assist from Jenna Bergmanis while DeLong scored 14 seconds before the end of the period with Bella Rasmuson and Paulson assisting.

    DeLong scored her second goal of the game, unassisted, 4:47 into the third to make it a 3-0 game, and after Chippewa go on the board midway through the third Jaden Woiwode made the final 4-1 with a power play goal at the 9:43 mark. Abbie DeLong and Bergmanis picked up assists.

    Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley finished with 10 saves as St. Croix Valley outshot Chippewa Falls 45-11.

    Bob Burrows

    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.

    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7868
