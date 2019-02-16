Girls Hockey: St. Croix Valley Fusion advance

The Fusion move on to meet No. 2 seed Hudson in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 19, in Hudson. St. Croix Valley went 1-0-1 against the Raiders this season, earning a 5-3 victory Dec. 13 in Hudson and playing to a 1-1 tie Jan. 17 in River Falls.

The Fusion outshot the Cardinals 13-2 in the first period Friday night to take a 2-0 lead on goals by Juneau Paulson and Amber DeLong. Paulson’s goal came seven minutes in with an assist from Jenna Bergmanis while DeLong scored 14 seconds before the end of the period with Bella Rasmuson and Paulson assisting.

DeLong scored her second goal of the game, unassisted, 4:47 into the third to make it a 3-0 game, and after Chippewa go on the board midway through the third Jaden Woiwode made the final 4-1 with a power play goal at the 9:43 mark. Abbie DeLong and Bergmanis picked up assists.

Fusion goalie Sydney Seeley finished with 10 saves as St. Croix Valley outshot Chippewa Falls 45-11.