You can find a group of them many late Wednesday nights at the New Richmond Sports Center, for their weekly chance to play "Old Man Hockey."

New Richmond Old Man Hockey is open to anyone 35 and over. Rare exceptions are made, like if a parent wants to get a chance to skate competitively with one of their kids.

Shawn Demulling is one of the regulars for the pickup games. He said he's there for "the joy of playing, the love of hockey." Demulling, a New Richmond native, said he played hockey until the bantam level. He got back into it when his kids began playing in New Richmond youth hockey.

Adam Thomsen is another of the regulars. He left hockey before the bantam youth level. When he got involved again, he decided to return to the goalie position he played as a youth. He said it was partly to be sure there are two goalies at every senior night, saying it's no fun to shoot at an empty net. Thomsen now attends senior hockey in several locales, but likes New Richmond's the best.

"There's nobody out to showboat, it's all about fun. It's all good people, everybody gets along real well," he said.

They get along so well, several of the regulars are forming a team that will compete in New Richmond's annual senior men's hockey tournament the weekend of St. Patrick's Day.

Thomsen said New Richmond's senior games are fun because there are players of all skill levels and they are all warmly accepted. He said a woman showed up at a recent game and he said women are welcomed to take part.

The New Richmond old man hockey season starts when the ice is installed in the fall at the New Richmond Sports Center and culminates with the senior tournament in mid-March.

You can find weekly information on when ice is available on the Facebook page suitably named "New Richmond Old Man Hockey."