Million calories get burned, event again reaches its goal

Overall, there were 168 individuals who participated to helped to reach the goal; those individuals burned a total of 486,476 combined calories. The high school sports teams also recorded their calories for the week and added an extra 1,990,375 calories. This brought our total calories burned to 2,476,851 calories burned in one week.

The MCB organizers thank everyone who helped reach our goal. By achieving the goal, Westfields Hospital and Clinic, Edward Jones, and the Centre are combining their efforts to donate $6,000 to the New Richmond Trails and Pathways committee.

Plans are already underway for the third annual Million Calorie Burn in New Richmond next year.