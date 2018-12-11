Tiger lifters make strong opening statement

The Tigers again have outstanding numbers out for the team. There are 76 lifters on this year’s team and 66 of them competed at River Falls. There are 32 new lifters in the program, the highest number of new additions to the team in its nine year existence.

Male lifters who qualified for state are Josiah Hanson, Sully Weiss, Tanner Carver, Wyatt Carper, Nick Andersen, Matt Kukacka and Jacob Wicklem.

Girls who are state qualifiers are Hannah Jensen, Chloe Peterson, Lauren Hildebrandt and Lizzy Dimick. The Tigers took second place in the team competition in both halves of the meet, with Carper, Carver and Mya Phillips winning weight class championships.

Carper is an example of the strong allegiance that has developed in the lifting program. He is now in his seventh year, having started lifting when he was in sixth grade.

“It’s a tight-knit group of people,” Carper said of the team. He said he gets to practice an hour early each day because he’s so anxious to get working with his team. He credits head coach Brian Kaczmarski for the team’s success.

“I’m grateful he got me into this. I love him. He’s an awesome guy.”

The Tigers graduated 22 lifters last season, with many of the leaders from the boys team graduating. Carper said the experienced lifters are filling the leadership roles.

“Wicklem, Carver, Ben Stoner, are stepping up. Nick Andersen, Charlie Tornio even though he’s a new lifter, Matt Kukacka; they’re all being leaders,” Carper said.

Carper and Carver both reached the 500-pound mark in the deadlift on Saturday. Carper said he’s hoping to get to the 500-pound level in the squat in the team’s next meet at Osceola in five weeks. Carper had a total of 1,195 pounds in his three top lifts Saturday.

While there’s a high emphasis on the individual success in a meet, Carper said the lifters also looked at how to be the most productive as a team. Carper could have competed at the 198- or 220-pound class. He went to 220 pounds, so he could win that class and Carver won at 198 pounds.

Carper and Carver are workout partners.

“We push each other and help each other,” Carper said.

Kaczmarski said both those lifters have improved so much since last year that they don’t even look the same as last year. He said Jensen and Julia Grabowski are two girls who’ve made the most progress since last season.

The strong performance at River Falls sets the team well up for the rest of the season, according to Kaczmarski.

“Between meets we shoot for 10-15 percent gains,” he explained.

The coaching staff relies on the team captains for a great deal. The captains do things like monitoring grades and offering support, being involved in fundraiser planning and serving as conduits between the lifters and the coaches. This year’s captains are Kukacka, Jensen, Hildebrandt and Declan Gubrud.