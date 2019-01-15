Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Dance: Tigers win conference kick championship

    By Dave Newman Today at 11:00 a.m.
    The New Richmond dance team that competed Saturday at the conference meet included (front, l-r) Bailey Hubmer, Sara Nagel, Ivy Halvorson, Maddie Kraft, Ashley Swiggum and Natalie Thyne; (middle) Makayla Mitchell, Lilly Deschene, Rachel Gust, Amy Baranowski, Bethany Beseman and Bella Deschene; (back) assistant coach Brooke Jenderny, Liv Dunlap, Izzy Skramstad, Claire Zdroik, Kaylee Getschel, Maddie Gess and head coach Ali Sirek. Submitted photo1 / 4
    The Somerset dance team that competed at the conference meet on Saturday included (front, l-r) Lauren Young, Ally Osterhues, Kaia Larson (Captain), Bethanie Mangine (Captain, Angelina Murphy-Garcia (Captain), Tabatha Soderlund, and Gabriella Bambach; (back) Gianna Sayers, Abbey Skramstad, Carissa Rose, Mikayla Dulon, Drew Kreibich and Rachel Webb. Submitted photo2 / 4
    New Richmond dance team members who earned all-conference honors at Saturday's meet were Ivy Halvorson and Maddie Kraft. Submitted photo3 / 4
    Members of the St. Croix Central dance team who competed at the conference meet included (front) Desire' Dillon, Scout Lindquist, Livi Smith, Elisa Thoen, Naomi Dillon and Liz Brandvold; (back) Celi Carrasco, Abbi Hauschildt, Mia Evans, Mackenna Kusilek, Grace Mansell,Kennedi Kahler, Coach Dillon, Coach Kofal, Ellie Shields and Ally Nelson. Submitted photo4 / 4

    Add another conference championship to the long history of success for the New Richmond High School Dance team.

    The Tiger dance team won the championship in the kick division at the Western Wisconsin Dance Team Conference meet held Saturday at Hudson High School. The Tigers also took third place in the pom division behind strong programs from Prescott and Ellsworth.

    Maddie Kraft and Ivy Halvorson received first team all-conference recognition for their solo routines at the conference meet.

    This has been a season of change for the Tigers, but the team has quickly adapted. The Tiger varsity lineup includes seven seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and seven freshmen.

    "Our freshman class is very strong and all of the returning dancers have a great amount of talent so it's been fun watching the team grow together," said Tiger coach Ali Sirek.

    The Tigers create new routines for each season. Sirek said having a large group of seniors helps the coaches in designing routines that fit the strengths of the girls on the team. It produced strong results on Saturday.

    "Both dances are great, but our kick dance is full of energy and fun choreography," Sirek said.

    The next competition for the Tigers will be on Saturday, Jan. 26, when they compete at the regional meet in Wausau. Sirek said the two weeks between meets will be spent refining the team's routines.

    "We've had a great season so far but now is when things get really exciting. We start to see all of our hard work pay off," she said.

    Somerset

    Somerset's dance team took second place in the kick and hip hop divisions of the conference meet on Saturday.

    Somerset's ensemble of Kaia Larson, Lauren Young and Carissa Rose received second team all-conference honors.

    This was the second competition of the season for the Spartans. They competed in a meet at Prairie Farm on Jan. 5, where both routines took first place, as did the team's ensemble.

    Somerset coach Kacie Larkowski said the team is making rapid progress.

    "We were very happy with our performances and are excited to continue getting stronger every day. We were excited to have placed highly in both competitions. The girls showed great energy and enthusiasm in both of their routines," she said.

    With five new girls in the lineup, the Spartan team has molded together quickly.

    "Each of the 12 girls are so talented and such hard workers, and it is so fun to watch them get better and better with each practice and to really watch them grow as a team together," Larkowski said.

    St. Croix Central

    The Panthers finished second in the jazz division and fifth in the pom division at the conference meet.

    St. Croix Central coach Becky Dillon said the coaches have been impressed with the progress the team has made.

    "I am so impressed with the dedication this team has. They get up and practice early every morning. We work really hard but also have a lot of fun," she said.

    Explore related topics:sportsothernew richmond tigersSomerset SpartansSt. Croix Central Panthersprep
    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
    randomness