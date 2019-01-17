Powerlifting: Tiger boys win Osceola meet

The Tigers took 68 lifters to Saturday's meet in Osceola and five qualified for the state meet. That's in addition to the 11 who qualified for the state meet at the opening meet of the season. The lifters who qualified on Saturday are Trevor Turner, Kaitlyn Wilson, Anders Lemire, Cameron Berhow and Mazie Williams.

The Tiger boys were able to win the meet championship on Saturday while the Tiger girls took third place.

Tiger coach Brian Kaczmarski used two of the new state qualifiers as examples of the different ways team members can succeed. He pointed to Turner, who is in his first season with the team, but has quickly developed his technique to be a state qualifier. Wilson was close to being a state qualifier in each of her first three years.

"She changed her work ethic and, boom, it gets her there," Kaczmarski said.

The upper weight classes lifted the Tiger boys to the meet championship Saturday. There have been three Tigers who've had 500-pound lifts this season: Tanner Carver, Wyatt Carper and Matt Kukacka. Kukacka came up with the team's biggest lift in competition, with a successful 550-pound lift in the deadlift.

"That's a big lift, especially for a guy who's 6-5," Kaczmarski said. "He's just a really intense kid. He was limited in his sports options because of his asthma."

Carver, Carper and Josiah Hansen were weight class champions for the Tigers Saturday. Hansen recently went down a weight class.

"We didn't think he'd regain his strength this quickly," Kaczmarski said.

The Tiger coaches take pride in finding success for students who might not have found success in other sports. There are 32 new lifters on the team and Kaczmarski said it's highly enjoyable to see how quickly some of the new team members are picking up the sport.

The next meet for the Tigers is Saturday, Jan. 26 at Holmen. The Tigers also have meets at Elk Mound and Whitehall where lifters can qualify for state. The coaches have high hopes for the rest of the season.

"I could see us getting 15 more state qualifiers," Kaczmarski said.