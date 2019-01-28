Powerlifting: Tigers sweep titles at Holmen

With the individual accomplishments, the Tigers now have 23 lifters who've qualified to compete at the state meet the first weekend in March. Dyllan Powers, Sabrina Calotescu, Abbi Modesette, Mya Phillips and Madison Engstrand are the new qualifiers for the girls team and Declan Gubrud and Ben Stoner qualified for the boys.

Tiger coach Brian Kaczmarski used Modesette as an example of how the lifters continue to hone their skills throughout their careers.

"The coaches made some changes to her set-up and she added 45 pounds to her deadlift. She was very receptive to it," he said.

Another lifter who stood out to the coaches was Hannah Jensen, who achieved a 330-pound deadlift. Kaczmarski said that was an outstanding lift for a female lifter in Jensen's weight class.

The Tigers didn't go to the meet looking to sweep the titles. The goal was to continue the team's progression plan for the season.

"We want to schedule workouts so they're peaking at the right time. You want to have these steady increases," Kaczmarski said. "This was the most PRs of the season we've had as a team."

The next meet is on Saturday, Feb. 9 when they compete at Elk Mound.