Asthma turned Kukacka into a powerlifting success

Kukacka joined the New Richmond powerlifting team as a junior a year ago. This year, he has the largest single lift among the Tiger powerlifters, a 550-pound deadlift.

It was during his eighth grade year that Kukacka's athletic plans greatly changed. During a basketball practice, he suddenly was gasping for a breath. When the problem didn't subside after 40 minutes, he knew something was wrong. A doctor delivered the news that he had asthma.

Kukacka said he tried to push through the problem and continue in basketball until two years ago. He said it was a difficult decision because he'd played basketball since first grade. He said the asthma "was really bad when I was running all the time. Finding a sport that I didn't have to do running was unique."

Kukacka also plays tennis. By playing doubles, running isn't the issue it would be if he played singles. Fortunately, with his wide wingspan, Kukacka is ideally suited for playing doubles. He said the asthma is an issue during the running done in tennis practices.

Kukacka comes from an athletic family. His older sisters, Amy and Emily, were multi-sport athletes at NRHS and Emily played college volleyball. Neither of them has asthma, but his mother does suffer with it.

The struggles with asthma resulted in Kukacka reassessing how he spent his time.

"I focused on what I enjoy more in life. I've modified my workouts so it gets my heart rate up. I love to hunt, I got into ice fishing and lifting. I love being active. Sports has been part of all our lives," he said.

That reassessment also included his diet.

"I love the nutrition. I've gotten a lot healthier. I've become more fit. I rarely eat fried foods and I used to love them," he said.

New Richmond coach Brian Kaczmarski said Kukacka's love for the sport makes him an excellent role model and teammate.

"I haven't seen a kid take to the sport and have the intensity he has for it in a long time," Kaczmarski said.

Having lifting as a way to compete is clearly special to Kukacka, who lights up talking about the closeness of the Tiger lifters.

"This sport, you meet a whole new band of people who you learn to share ideals with." He said he works closely with teammates Trevor Turner, Nick Andersen and Charlie Tornio. Kukacka and Turner have already qualified for the 2019 state powerlifting meet. "They have a great work ethic and they're fun to work with," Kukacka said.

Kukacka said he also does a great deal of lifting beyond what's done in the team's practices. He said it helps him to maintain a positive, balanced mindset.

"I thought I'd try it one year and I loved it," Kukacka said of powerlifting, saying he was initially interesting in lifting through the Tiger Strength program. "I like how I set my goals. I'm responsible for what I do, and what I do in the off-season is my responsibility."

The lifting has resulted in a physique change in Kukacka. He is now lean and powerfully built, especially through the shoulders.

"I always thought of myself as a tall, skinny kid. I guess you can change that," he said.