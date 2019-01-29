The Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches will hold its state championships this Saturday at the La Crosse Civic Center in La Crosse. This is a day packed with performances. The first team is scheduled to perform at 9 a.m. and the final performance of the day is scheduled for 10:24 p.m.

In addition to the team success, three individuals will compete for all-state honors. Somerset’s Bethanie Mangine is scheduled to perform at 12:10 p.m. for Division 3 honors. New Richmond’s Ivy Halvorson and Maddie Kraft will perform at 2:10 p.m. hoping to earn Division 2 honors.

New Richmond

The Tigers earned a return trip to the Division 3 state meet with second place finishes with both their routines Saturday, in the kick and pom divisions.

The time between the conference meet and Saturday’s regional are critical for the dance teams. New Richmond coach Ali Sirek said the Tigers put that time to good use.

“We made some big changes in the last two weeks but really focused on our technique. This week our goal is to stay healthy and stay focused,” Sirek said. “We will compete against some very talented teams down at the state competition, but we are ready to compete with the best of the best and hopefully walk away feeling really good about our performances.”

Somerset

Saturday was a banner day for the Spartan dance team. Somerset won the regional championship with its kick routine and the Spartans placed third in the hip hop division. That success was heightened with Mangine qualifying with her individual routine.

Somerset coach Kacie Larkowski said the energy and drive the girls took into the meet showed in their performances. She said that stemmed from the work the girls put in since the conference meet.

“We really focused on dancing as one person and keeping everything clean and sharp. We worked very hard on keeping our endurance up throughout the routines to make them stronger from beginning to end. We also spent a lot of time discussing what our routines were portraying and what themes we were trying to go with so each of the girls could really grasp how to act through their routines,” Larkowski said. “Regionals went better than we could have ever asked for, and we are so grateful for the experience we had. It truly was an unforgettable day.”

Larkowski said all the girls were invested in Mangine’s emotionally charged individual performance.

“Bethanie's solo was very powerful. This was a very personal solo to her and we were proud to support her. It was an emotional piece for her to dance to, but she performed with strength and grace,” Larkowski said.

St. Croix Central

Central’s dance team qualified for state with a third place finish in the jazz division and a fifth place showing in pom.

Advancing to state in both events is the result of an incredible amount of progress made by the team over the course of the season, according to Coach Becky Dillon.

“I am so proud of the dedication these girls put into dance. We have a wonderful group of girls who work hard and put the time and effort in to make the dance team so successful,” Dillon said. “After conference we utilized the judges’ comments and changed up a lot of our pom routine. They sharpened up and brought even more energy and emotion to each routine. We also added bonus practices after school to give us more time to work on and perfect each routine even more.”