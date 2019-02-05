Dance: State success despite the weather

But the weather wasn't able to throw off the team's performances. All three local dance teams put together their strongest performances of the season and it was reflected in the judges' voting.

The success carried into the individual performances. All three local dancers who performed individual routines, Ivy Halverson and Maddie Kraft of New Richmond, and Bethanie Mangine of Somerset, were honored with All-State recognition.

New Richmond

The Tigers again brought home a state trophy by placing fifth out of 16 teams in the state Division 2 kick category.

Missing three days of practice due to the weather made this a nerve-wracking state meet. Tiger coach Ali Sirek said the team performed with impeccable precision at state.

"But each team member stayed committed to our goals and worked hard on their own at home. Our performance was full of energy, great technique and unique choreography," Sirek said. "We only had one day of practice last week so it was challenging to keep our endurance strong."

Sirek said in the final weeks of the season the team will work on a fun routine to honor the seniors at their annual Senior Night.

The Tigers also competed in the pom category at state.

Saturday began on a strong note for the Tigers, with Kraft and Halverson both earning all-state honors for their solo routines earlier in the day. This is the second straight year that Kraft earned all-state honors, with Halverson honored for the first time.

"Both senior solos were beautiful and truly a combination of four years of hard work and talent," Sirek said.

Somerset

This was one of the best years ever at state for the Somerset dance team, producing a pair of top five finishes. The Spartans finished in fourth place in the kick division, finishing one point out of third place. In the hip hop division, Somerset took fifth.

This was the first time Somerset was able to produce to top five finishes. The performance in the hip hop division earned Somerset its first state trophy in dance.

"The girls knew that state was a tough competition against the best teams in the state, and they really pushed each other to be their very best. Their excitement for simply being at the state competition drove them," said Somerset coach Kacie Larkowski.

A big moment for the Somerset team was Mangine's performance and her announcement as an all-state performer.

"Bethanie's solo was beautiful once again. There was not a dry eye in our fan section. When they called her name as part of the all state team, the entire Somerset Dance Team was in tears because we were simply so proud of her," Larkowski said.

The Spartans missed three days of practice, but they were still able to get their work in. The girls took videos of their routines at home and sent them to the coaches for critiques.

"As a coach I had to rely on their individual perseverance and dedication. It was all up to them and the amount of work they wanted to put in when we couldn't practice together. They really showed how much they wanted to perform well at state," Larkowski said.

St. Croix Central

This was the first time in 15 years that Central had two routines qualify for state, so there was added excitement for this year's meet. Central reached state in the pom and jazz divisions. The Panthers' jazz performance earned sixth place and they ranked 13th in the pom division.

Central coach Becky Dillon said the reason for the success has been the girls' ability to deal with everything sent their way.

"The team has gone through a lot of changes and challenges this year. Everyone has adapted and gone with the flow so well," Dillon said. She said the coaches "are impressed with the hard work and kindness of our team. They are truly a great group of girls."