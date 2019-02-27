Search
    Powerlifting: Tigers qualify 32 for this weekend's state meet

    By Dave Newman Today at 4:33 a.m.
    The New Richmond powerlifters will be competing at their state championships this weekend. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia

    The largest group of lifters to ever represent New Richmond High School will compete at the 2019 Wisconsin High School Powerlifting State Championships this Saturday and Sunday in Appleton.

    Thirty-one Tiger lifters are scheduled to compete at this year’s state meet. Previously, the most Tigers ever to compete at a powerlifting state meet was 28. The Tigers had 32 lifters qualify for state, but one is unable to attend.

    The Tigers have 17 girls and 14 boys slated to compete at the state meet. The coaches weren’t expecting to have this large of a group heading to state, but a recent last-chance meet at Whitehall boosted the team’s number of qualifiers. The coaches were hoping to get two more qualifiers at Whitehall. Instead, seven of the Tigers made such big improvements that they were able to lift to the state-qualifying standards.

    “They all came out of nowhere. They all had to improve by 30 or 40 pounds,” said Tiger assistant coach Brad Hildebrandt.

    The additional qualifiers will help the Tigers cover more of the weight classes at the state meet. The Tigers have lifters in nearly every weight class, except the two lightest for both genders.

    There will be four sessions of lifting at the state tournament. The lighter weights will compete on Saturday, with the upper weights competing Sunday. Tiger head coach Brian Kaczmarski said the team will take a conservative approach to the state meet. He said the plan is to have the Tigers “buy into the system, trust in the program and we’ll be in a position to compete for a team title.”

    The Tiger coaches set lower opening lift weights than some teams. Kaczmarski said that’s done to get a successful lift in right away, in the hopes of getting rid of any nervousness the Tigers might be dealing with.

    Kaczmarski said one of the reasons for the high number of state qualifiers this year is the focus the lifters have shown this season. He said this group has a quiet, workmanlike attitude and it stays on task. That has allowed the coaches more time to work on technique fundamentals with the younger lifters, which has increased their rate of progress.

    “The leaders we have are leaders by example. They’re a blue collar group. They work hard, they get after it,” Kaczmarski said.

    Kaczmarski said some of that ethic stems from his coaching staff.

    “It’s rare you get a staff that’s on the same page, and this is one of those groups,” he said.

    Tiger State Qualifiers:

    Girls qualifiers

    Dyllan Powers, 132 pounds

    Abby Modesette, 148 pounds

    Mya Phillips, 242 pounds

    Madison Engstrand, 242 pounds

    Sabrina Calotescu, 132 pounds

    Kaitlyn Wilson, 165 pounds

    Hannah Jensen, 148 pounds

    Chloe Peterson, 165 pounds

    Elizabeth Dimick, 181 pounds

    Julia Grabowski, 148 pounds

    Evelyn White, 181 pounds

    Eliana Fall, 114 pounds

    Ashton Davis, 198 pounds

    Audrey Ahlness, 181 pounds

    Lexi Kaczmarski, 132 pounds

    Mariah Palmer, 181 pounds

    Karly Porter, 123 pounds

    Lauren Hildebrandt, 198 pounds

    Boys qualifiers

    Declan Gubrud, 148 pounds

    Ben Stoner, 275 pounds

    Cameron Berhow, 132 pounds

    Trevor Turner, 242 pounds

    Anders LeMire, 275 pounds

    Josiah Hanson, 132 pounds

    Sullivan Weiss, 148 pounds

    Tanner Carver, 198 pounds

    Nick Andersen, 220 pounds

    Wyatt Carper, 220 pounds

    Matt Kukacka, 242 pounds

    Jacob Wicklem, 275 pounds

    Jacob Crowson, 242 pounds

    Jackson Seidling, 181 pounds

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848
