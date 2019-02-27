Thirty-one Tiger lifters are scheduled to compete at this year’s state meet. Previously, the most Tigers ever to compete at a powerlifting state meet was 28. The Tigers had 32 lifters qualify for state, but one is unable to attend.

The Tigers have 17 girls and 14 boys slated to compete at the state meet. The coaches weren’t expecting to have this large of a group heading to state, but a recent last-chance meet at Whitehall boosted the team’s number of qualifiers. The coaches were hoping to get two more qualifiers at Whitehall. Instead, seven of the Tigers made such big improvements that they were able to lift to the state-qualifying standards.

“They all came out of nowhere. They all had to improve by 30 or 40 pounds,” said Tiger assistant coach Brad Hildebrandt.

The additional qualifiers will help the Tigers cover more of the weight classes at the state meet. The Tigers have lifters in nearly every weight class, except the two lightest for both genders.

There will be four sessions of lifting at the state tournament. The lighter weights will compete on Saturday, with the upper weights competing Sunday. Tiger head coach Brian Kaczmarski said the team will take a conservative approach to the state meet. He said the plan is to have the Tigers “buy into the system, trust in the program and we’ll be in a position to compete for a team title.”

The Tiger coaches set lower opening lift weights than some teams. Kaczmarski said that’s done to get a successful lift in right away, in the hopes of getting rid of any nervousness the Tigers might be dealing with.

Kaczmarski said one of the reasons for the high number of state qualifiers this year is the focus the lifters have shown this season. He said this group has a quiet, workmanlike attitude and it stays on task. That has allowed the coaches more time to work on technique fundamentals with the younger lifters, which has increased their rate of progress.

“The leaders we have are leaders by example. They’re a blue collar group. They work hard, they get after it,” Kaczmarski said.

Kaczmarski said some of that ethic stems from his coaching staff.

“It’s rare you get a staff that’s on the same page, and this is one of those groups,” he said.

Tiger State Qualifiers:

Girls qualifiers

Dyllan Powers, 132 pounds

Abby Modesette, 148 pounds

Mya Phillips, 242 pounds

Madison Engstrand, 242 pounds

Sabrina Calotescu, 132 pounds

Kaitlyn Wilson, 165 pounds

Hannah Jensen, 148 pounds

Chloe Peterson, 165 pounds

Elizabeth Dimick, 181 pounds

Julia Grabowski, 148 pounds

Evelyn White, 181 pounds

Eliana Fall, 114 pounds

Ashton Davis, 198 pounds

Audrey Ahlness, 181 pounds

Lexi Kaczmarski, 132 pounds

Mariah Palmer, 181 pounds

Karly Porter, 123 pounds

Lauren Hildebrandt, 198 pounds

Boys qualifiers

Declan Gubrud, 148 pounds

Ben Stoner, 275 pounds

Cameron Berhow, 132 pounds

Trevor Turner, 242 pounds

Anders LeMire, 275 pounds

Josiah Hanson, 132 pounds

Sullivan Weiss, 148 pounds

Tanner Carver, 198 pounds

Nick Andersen, 220 pounds

Wyatt Carper, 220 pounds

Matt Kukacka, 242 pounds

Jacob Wicklem, 275 pounds

Jacob Crowson, 242 pounds

Jackson Seidling, 181 pounds