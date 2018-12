Nine-year-old Hannah Van Someren, of New Richmond, shot an 8-point buck in St. Croix County recently during her first year deer hunting. Photo courtesy of Lisa Van Someren 1 / 6

“My dad and I harvested these two bucks within a half hour of each other on opening night of archery season. It was pretty cool to double up with my dad,” said Jimmy Davis, of New Richmond. His dad is Jim Davis of Eau Claire; his buck measured 14 points, while Jimmy harvested an 11-pointer. Both were taken on their farm in Pepin County. Photos courtesy of Jimmy Davis 2 / 6

Sixth-grader Ryan McGillis, 11, New Richmond, participated in the mentor hunt with his grandpa Don Halverson from Glenwood City. This was his first year deer hunting. He harvested an 8-point buck opening morning in St. Croix County. Submitted photo 3 / 6

James Schutte, New Richmond, age 16, shot this 8-point buck opening day on his family's land in Ashland County. The estimated hanging weight was over 220 pounds and it measured an 18.75-inch inside spread. Photo courtesy of his parents, Jason and Bettina Schutte of New Richmond 4 / 6

Robert Mukka, 68, of New Richmond, harvested an 8-point buck in the Blue Hills of Rusk County Sunday, Nov. 18. Photo courtesy of Robert Mukka 5 / 6