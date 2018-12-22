Frozen Gnome Fat Tire Challenge returning in January

The site for this year's race will be slightly different than last year. A local company is constructing a building on the site of last year's race, so the race will move across Madison Avenue, across from last year's site.

People can register for the race through the Big Ring Flyers Race Team on Facebook or at bikereg.com and search for Frozen Gnome. Registration will also be done the day of the race from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Barley John's.

Big Ring Flyers spokesman Brian Headlee said there will be multiple race classes for different skill levels. He said the plan is to have laps be under one mile. Race organizers will be scouting the topography of the race area this week to create a fun, challenging course for the racers.