Frozen Gnome Fat Tire Challenge run on frozen ground

Two races were held for riders of different skill levels. The event began with a 45-minute competitive race and was followed by a 30-minute open class. A total of 41 riders took part in the races. Corey Burton of Roberts was champion in the competitive race with Eric Patnode of Minneapolis winning the open class.

The races were ran criterium fashion over a one-mile loop course, including 10 corners and several straightaways. The opening loop worked around the solar panel field and municipal buildings on the property.

"Criterium races are timed events where the race officials time the leader of lap 1 then use that time to predict how many laps will be completed in the event time," explained Brian Headlee, one of the race organizers. "That number of laps will then be used to count down to the finish with the final racers getting the bell for the final lap."

Temperatures were in the low 20s on Saturday morning, a drastic difference from the -15 temperatures the riders braved in 2018. There was a northeast breeze on Saturday that challenged riders through the longest straightaway of the course.

"Many racers worked together to draft in wind when possible. With the start/finish line at the northeast corner of the solar farm, turns one, two and three provided for a very rough bumpy surface and a climb to turn and head back south," Headlee said.

This year's course was located across Madison Avenue from the course used last year. A new building is being constructed in the middle of the land where the course was situated last year. The lack of snow caused race organizers to make some late alterations.

"This year our main concern was ice from the freeze-thaw cycles and also marking the course. Snow can be ready-painted and groomed, making the course obvious. We had a lot of extra labor bringing tires, boxes, cones and buckets to mark the course," Headlee said.

Headlee said plans are already underway for next year's race and race organizers are hoping to use the same course next year.