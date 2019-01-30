DNR column: Snowmobile trail passes

Annual trails passes are $30 for Wisconsin residents, $50 for non-residents, or $10 for someone who is a member of a snowmobile club affiliated with the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs. Information about the discounts is available on the association's website at www.awsc.org/Trail-Pass-Registration.aspx

For more detailed information regarding these requirements and how to order trail passes, search the DNR website, dnr.wi.gov , for keywords "snowmobile trail pass." For information on the discounted club membership trail pass, please contact Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs.

For any questions or to report a violation, call Conservation Warden Paul Sickman at 715-684-2914 ext. 120.