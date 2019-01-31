Stevens takes second place at Fat Bike World Championships

All five local riders are members of Apex Cycling, a spinoff of the Big Ring Flyers Race Team, the area team based in St. Croix County.

Stevens, of New Richmond, finished the 32-mile course in 2:13.22. He was less than two minutes behind the world champion, Josiah Middaugh, who won in 2:11.51. The next local finishers were the Olek brothers, Thomas and Tanner. Thomas placed sixth in 2:24.06. Tanner raced to 16th in 2:41.02. Also competing from Apex Cycling were Justin Rumley of Woodbury, who placed 17th in 2:41.17 and Jacob Olsen of Minneapolis who ranked 24th in 2:48.18.

The five local riders piled into an SUV and made the 18-hour trip to Colorado, arriving the day before the race. Stevens said the timing was intentional. The race was held at an elevation of 9,000 feet. Stevens said the riders were told that if they didn’t have two weeks to acclimate to the change in elevation, they were least likely to feel the effects if they arrived a day before the race.

Stevens said because of the lack of snow here, he only rode on snow one hour this winter to prep for the world championships. He said the majority of his riding was done on his trainer in his basement, riding more than 20 hours a week to get into racing condition. Stevens is also an elite road racer and he said he rode approximately 20,000 miles last year.

By competing in the lead pack, Stevens was racing against some of the most famous off-road bike racers in U.S. history. The only racer who topped Stevens at the World Championships was Middaugh, a 12-time Xterra champion and the 2015 world champion. Among the other top entrants was former U.S. Olympian Travis Brown, who placed fifth on Saturday.

Stevens said the fast pace at the start of the race whittled down the lead pack to 15. The lead group was soon down to six as the riders began to spread out along the eight-mile course. The snow conditions, high winds and unfamiliarity with the course challenged the local riders. Stevens said he would have gone with wider tires and a lower PSI if he’d known more about the course.

“I probably crashed six times and stopped two times to let some air out of my tires. It was a learning experience for sure,” Stevens said.

Stevens moved up to fourth, then crashed and took 30 seconds to let air out of his tires in one of the more drifted areas on the course. Lowering the pressure in his tires helped immensely and Stevens was able to move up to third place. That’s where Stevens thought he would finish.

“With a mile to go, I thought I caught a glimpse of (Tony Baca, two-time Mexican national champion). With a half-mile left I saw him,” Stevens said. “I was unaware he was within reach.”

With that, Stevens made a charge. Stevens was able to overtake Baca with 400 yards left. Stevens talked with Baca after the race and Baca told him he was completely spent and couldn’t put up a fight when Stevens passed him.

Soon after Stevens finished, Thomas Olek came across in sixth place.

“I believe out of all of us Thomas had the best ride. He had the best setup. Thomas had slightly larger tires and his tire pressure dialed,” Stevens said. He said the Apex Cycling team members “all came very fit and very ready to perform.”

Stevens said all the local riders are planning to returning to the world championships next year. He said they’re hoping to build in a couple extra days in Colorado because of the tourist options that are available. He said that part of Colorado has 400 miles of mountain bike trails along with great downhill and cross country skiing options.

Stevens is the two-time defending champion in the City of Lakes Fat Tire Loppet and he will race to defend his title. He’ll then take a month away from competing before hoping to defend his championship at the 2019 Birkebeiner race at Cable.

Results from the world championships can be found at this website:

https://fatbikeworlds.itsyourrace.com/Results.aspx?id=9893&y=2019&eid=72754&g=A&amin=0&amax=99