Somerset native named conservation warden

"For me, choosing to be a warden was a progression of experiences," Belisle said, adding he grew up hunting, fishing and sharing his outdoor experiences with others. "Growing up in a small town, my family also taught me to help out and give back to the community.

"Being a conservation warden allows me to be involved with the community, work with others who have the same interests, and share the outdoors with others who have yet to discover or experience all the opportunities."

Belisle earned his bachelor's degree in Resource Management Law Enforcement from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Previously, he worked as a park ranger at Kinnickinnic State Park in 2016 and as a deputy conservation warden and water guard in the southeast region of the state in 2017.

He was hired by the DNR's law enforcement bureau as a full-time warden about a year ago. That sent him to the WDNR's law enforcement academy, followed by a series of field training assignments before his permanent assignment to the Park Falls Warden Team. He will be based in Ladysmith and serve Rusk County.