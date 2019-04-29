Key tips for anglers include never using aquatic invasive species as bait and never dumping unused live bait into the water. Wisconsin's bait laws are designed to prevent the spread of both obvious hitchhikers and other, less visible invaders capable of harming waterways and healthy aquatic communities.

Anglers may take leftover minnows purchased from a Wisconsin bait dealer away from any state water and use them again on that same water. In addition, anglers may use leftover minnows on other waters only if no lake or river water, or other fish were added to the container.

When deciding to use minnows, anglers must remember minnow harvest is prohibited on all viral hemorrhagic septicemia known and suspect waters. VHS is a deadly fish virus threatening Wisconsin muskies, walleye, lake whitefish, yellow perch and more. The prohibited area includes Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, the Winnebago system, the Mississippi River, the Wisconsin River up to the Prairie du Sac Dam and all waters connected to these waters up to the

first barrier impassable to fish.

Other tips to prevent the spread of AIS include bringing your day's catch home on ice rather than transporting live fish in water. And, it's important to check, clean and/or drain trailers, live wells and anchors to avoid giving other types of unwanted aquatic hitchhikers a lift.

To learn more, visit the DNR website, dnr.wi.gov , and search "aquatic invasive species." For any questions or to report a violation, call Conservation Warden Paul Sickman at 715-821-5055.