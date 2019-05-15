2019 4-H Scholarship, Key Award recipients announced

St. Croix County 4-H Scholarships are awarded to 4-H members based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals. Members must be currently enrolled as a St. Croix County 4-H member; be a member in good standing, have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university, college, or technical school during the upcoming year.

This year's scholarship recipients are:

St. Croix County 4-H Scholarship - $600 (6)

Awarded to members pursuing a post-secondary education.

• Heidi Sandquist, Hudson Lucky Horseshoes 4-H Club, Hudson High School

• Abby Helwig, Rolling Hills 4-H Club, Hudson High School

• Jacob Schurtz, Rustic Renegades 4-H Club, Glenwood City High School

• Jessica Moor, Baldwin Wide Awake 4-H Club, Baldwin High School

• Anthony Graham, Dry Run Go Getters 4-H Club, New Richmond High School

• Harly Lentz, Rolling Hills 4-H Club, St. Cloud State University - MN

Evelyn Wilbur Memorial Scholarship - $400 (1)

Awarded to a member pursuing a career in teaching.

Kathryn Mohrhauser, Roberts Ribbon Reapers 4-H Club, St. Croix Central

Gail Dorsey Memorial Scholarship - $400 (1)

Awarded to a member pursuing a career in the human health field.

Kelsie Nawrocki, Lone Pine 4-H Club, Baldwin High School

Tom Dorsey Memorial Scholarship - $250 (1)

Awarded to a member pursuing a post-secondary education.

Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine 4-H Club, Baldwin High School

Betty Jean Utech Forgivable Loan - $250

Awarded to a member pursuing a career in nursing.

Catherine Schurtz, Rustic Renegades 4-H Club Alumni, The College of St. Scholastica

Wisconsin 4-H Key Award

The Wisconsin 4-H Key Award Program recognizes a select group of 4-H participants who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills and actively participated in the functions of their 4-H club and community. To be eligible, candidates for this award must be at least in 9th grade or older and must have completed at least three years of 4-H and one year of youth leadership.

Selection for this prestigious award is based on an evaluation of the candidate's total 4-H record including: membership, projects, activities, leadership, personal development, and county 4-H and community involvement.

4-H State Key Award Recipients

• Jacob Schurtz, Rustic Renegades 4-H Club, Glenwood City High School

• Nathan Thompson, Lone Pine 4-H Club, Baldwin High School

