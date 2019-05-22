This year's 17 scholarship winners are:

Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, five awarded

• Katie Baker of Franksville, Racine County

• Gaelan Combs of Verona, Dane County

• Brianna Jones of Big Bend, Waukesha County

• Hannah Schleicher of Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan County

• Abigail Solum of Rice Lake, Barron County

• Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, two awarded

• Jacob Schurtz of Emerald, St. Croix County

• Amannda Szomi of Medford, Taylor County

T.L. Bewick Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, four awarded

• Paige Betthauser of Caledonia, Racine County

• Jordan Blue of Baraboo, Sauk County

• Alexandra Koon of Winneconne, Winnebago County

• Catherine Stewart of Prescott, Pierce County

$750 scholarship, one awarded

Holly Groell of Osseo, Eau Claire County

Harold and Irene Hendrickson Scholarship

$1,000 scholarship, one awarded

Hannah Wilson of Beloit, Rock County

Culver's 4-H Scholarship Award

$750 scholarship, two awarded

• Abby Ruplinger of Mount Calvary, Fond du Lac County

• Tara Stauffacher of Columbus, Columbia County

• Elizabeth Salter-Eby Memorial Scholarship

$750 scholarship, one awarded

Mikayla Fechner of La Crosse, La Crosse County

Betty Krueger Memorial Scholarship

$500 scholarship, one awarded

Natalie Rodgers of Sun Prairie, Dane County

This year, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Nearly 150,000 youth and more than 22,000 volunteers participate in and support Wisconsin 4-H programs. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development, and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting Wis4HFoundation.org.