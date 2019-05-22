Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announces 2019 scholarship recipients

    By RiverTown Multimedia Today at 12:00 p.m.

    The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is proud to announce this year's scholarship recipients. A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration. Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.

    This year's 17 scholarship winners are:

    Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship

    $1,000 scholarship, five awarded

    • Katie Baker of Franksville, Racine County

    • Gaelan Combs of Verona, Dane County

    • Brianna Jones of Big Bend, Waukesha County

    • Hannah Schleicher of Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan County

    • Abigail Solum of Rice Lake, Barron County

    • Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial Scholarship

    $1,000 scholarship, two awarded

    • Jacob Schurtz of Emerald, St. Croix County

    • Amannda Szomi of Medford, Taylor County

    T.L. Bewick Scholarship

    $1,000 scholarship, four awarded

    • Paige Betthauser of Caledonia, Racine County

    • Jordan Blue of Baraboo, Sauk County

    • Alexandra Koon of Winneconne, Winnebago County

    • Catherine Stewart of Prescott, Pierce County

    $750 scholarship, one awarded

    Holly Groell of Osseo, Eau Claire County

    Harold and Irene Hendrickson Scholarship

    $1,000 scholarship, one awarded

    Hannah Wilson of Beloit, Rock County

    Culver's 4-H Scholarship Award

    $750 scholarship, two awarded

    • Abby Ruplinger of Mount Calvary, Fond du Lac County

    • Tara Stauffacher of Columbus, Columbia County

    • Elizabeth Salter-Eby Memorial Scholarship

    $750 scholarship, one awarded

    Mikayla Fechner of La Crosse, La Crosse County

    Betty Krueger Memorial Scholarship

    $500 scholarship, one awarded

    Natalie Rodgers of Sun Prairie, Dane County

    This year, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.

    The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Nearly 150,000 youth and more than 22,000 volunteers participate in and support Wisconsin 4-H programs. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development, and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting Wis4HFoundation.org.

    Explore related topics:sportsoutdoorsst. Croix CountyWisconsin 4-H FoundationScholarships