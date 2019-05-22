Wisconsin 4-H Foundation announces 2019 scholarship recipients
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is proud to announce this year's scholarship recipients. A record number of exemplary applications were submitted for consideration. Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.
This year's 17 scholarship winners are:
Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship
$1,000 scholarship, five awarded
• Katie Baker of Franksville, Racine County
• Gaelan Combs of Verona, Dane County
• Brianna Jones of Big Bend, Waukesha County
• Hannah Schleicher of Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan County
• Abigail Solum of Rice Lake, Barron County
• Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial Scholarship
$1,000 scholarship, two awarded
• Jacob Schurtz of Emerald, St. Croix County
• Amannda Szomi of Medford, Taylor County
T.L. Bewick Scholarship
$1,000 scholarship, four awarded
• Paige Betthauser of Caledonia, Racine County
• Jordan Blue of Baraboo, Sauk County
• Alexandra Koon of Winneconne, Winnebago County
• Catherine Stewart of Prescott, Pierce County
$750 scholarship, one awarded
Holly Groell of Osseo, Eau Claire County
Harold and Irene Hendrickson Scholarship
$1,000 scholarship, one awarded
Hannah Wilson of Beloit, Rock County
Culver's 4-H Scholarship Award
$750 scholarship, two awarded
• Abby Ruplinger of Mount Calvary, Fond du Lac County
• Tara Stauffacher of Columbus, Columbia County
• Elizabeth Salter-Eby Memorial Scholarship
$750 scholarship, one awarded
Mikayla Fechner of La Crosse, La Crosse County
Betty Krueger Memorial Scholarship
$500 scholarship, one awarded
Natalie Rodgers of Sun Prairie, Dane County
This year, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $15,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education. Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Nearly 150,000 youth and more than 22,000 volunteers participate in and support Wisconsin 4-H programs. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development, and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting Wis4HFoundation.org.