DNR column: Free Fun Weekend is June 1-2

On Free Fun Weekend, June 1-2, 2019:

• No fishing license is needed to fish any waters. This includes inland trout and Great Lakes trout and salmon fishing, which normally would require a trout stamp in addition to a license. Fishing rules such as limits on the size and species of fish that can be kept do apply, however.

• All state trail pass fees on all DNR-owned state trails are waived and cooperatively-run state trails also may waive fees.

• All state park vehicle admission sticker fees on all DNR-owned properties are waived.

• ATV registration and trail pass fees are waived.

• Free fishing equipment is available for loan at more than 50 state parks, DNR offices, and partner organizations.

Free Fun Weekend is also a terrific opportunity to participate in Wisconsin State Parks' OutWiGo initiative, promoting good health through the great outdoors. Be sure to tag your Free Fun Weekend photos with #OutWiGo.

More information about free fun weekend in Wisconsin's outdoors is available on the DNR website. Go to dnr.wi.gov and search "free fun." More events can be found by searching for "Get Outdoors" and then entering "Free Fun"in the search window.

For questions or comments call Warden Sickman at 715-821-5055.