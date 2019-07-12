DBA and Edge to host policy picnics

A policy picnic will be held at Minglewood, Inc. — owned by Kevin and Roxann Solum and family — from noon-2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. The farm is located at 60 105th St. in Deer Park. The agenda for the meeting includes a meal and networking time, a state and federal policy discussion and a question and comment portion. Other locations for the policy picnics include: Marshall, South Wayne, and Hatley.

State policy discussion will include budget, driver's card, transportation, dairy innovation hub, nutrient trading and more. Federal discussion will focus on trade, immigration reform, labeling issues, school milk and farm bill. Speakers include John Holevoet, Aaron Stauffacher and Chad Zulegar from DBA/Edge and Mike Torrey from Michael Torrey Assoc., Wash. D.C.

"Just as we take the voice of our members to policymakers in Madison and Washington, D.C., we know it's important to bring the policy discussions back to the farm," said Tim Trotter, executive director of DBA and Edge. "Our picnics are a great way for us to share what we're working on with members and get their input and thoughts on different policies. Getting out on farms and interacting with our members is a highlight of the year."

Food and refreshments will be provided. RSVPs are appreciated. Contact Maria Woldt with any questions at mwoldt@dairyforward.com or 608-577-4345.