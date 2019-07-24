Willow River Water Trail adds landing in Boardman

So far, the initiative has developed and promoted the idea for the Water Trail in consultation with the Department of Natural Resources and the city of New Richmond. An initial donation from the Upper Willow River Rehabilitation District to the New Richmond Area Community Foundation got the project off the ground, paying for the initial "clearing" of the trail by WisCorps, a fee-for-service non-profit conservation organization in 2017.

Since then, the initiative has facilitated a number of community meetings with landowners, paddlers and other shareholders intended to educate audiences about all aspects of developing and maintaining a water trail.

In August 2018, the Pathways Committee worked together with the city to build a new canoe and kayak landing at the New Richmond Nature Center. The project was made possible by financial and in-kind contributions from the St. Croix County Community Development Department, New Richmond Public Works Department, St. Croix County Sportsman Alliance, State of Wisconsin County Conservation Aids Program, New Richmond Area Community Foundation and the DNR.

In 2018 the city of New Richmond also received a DNR Surface Water Grant worth $10,000 to facilitate more education, create a WRWT "friends group," create of a website for the trail, provide volunteer training and fund other costs associated with the water trail.

The website is expected to be unveiled later this year while work to train volunteers, assemble a friends group and construct signage are ongoing.

The 100th Street bridge has always been an obvious spot for paddlers to exit the Willow but it was far from convenient. The access was steep, rocky and often thoroughly overgrown and once you got off, or tried to put in, there was very little parking.

"The discussion had been, 'Really, this is an obvious spot to get out but the parking is so terrible, shouldn't we do something about it.' So from 2016 until this year it's been kind of back and forth, how do we get this done? The solution really turned out to be a collaborative effort," said Pathways Committee member Jim Heebink.

Funds for the parking lot project, $8,813.21, came from Richmond Township $2,500, Star Prairie Fish & Game $500, St.Croix Electric Cooperative $300, and the balance of $5,813.21 from the Pathway Committee. The project was initially estimated to cost in the neighborhood of $13,000 but with generous donations of time and skill from a number of partners, the project came in considerably under budget.

The lot is a welcome addition to the paddlers, sportsmen and other outdoor enthusiasts who have enjoyed the Willow for years as well as those who are just getting to know the river since its designation as Water Trail by the DNR in 2016.

Among the partners represented at the dedication were the New Richmond Pathways Committee, the New Richmond Area Community Foundation, Town of Richmond, Star Prairie Fish and Game, St. Croix Electric Cooperative, St. Croix County Highway Deptartment, and Willow Kayaks LLC. Partners unable to attend included the Polfus family and Ackley Tree Service.