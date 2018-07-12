Tyler LeRoy places ninth at Madison Triathlon

LeRoy, a Somerset native, placed third in his age group. He finished the course in a time of 4:28.53.

This was LeRoy’s third year of doing the Wisconsin Ironman. The past two times he competed in 90-plus degree heat, so he was pleased with the cooler temperatures. He, like the rest of the racers, was concerned when a heavy rain hit that morning, forcing the start to be pushed back 30 minutes.

LeRoy was able to complete the swim portion of the event in 32 minutes. He said that was about three minutes slower than he had hoped, but accounted some of the extra time to the choppy waters they faced.

The rain created a number of challenges for LeRoy, from puddles along the course, to his helmet visor fogging up, to his brakes not working as well as usual on the sharp corners that fill the early stages of the bike portion of the race.

“The first 30 minutes were anything but efficient, but was soon on some open roads and put my head down and hammered,” LeRoy said.

LeRoy said he made his first mistake late in the bike portion. Two riders passed him and he decided to ride with them. He rode with them the next 10 miles, but said it pushed his physical training more than he had planned. He finished the 55-mile bike trek in 2:26.09.

After passing another runner at the start of the running portion, LeRoy moved into fourth place overall.

“Immediately starting the run, my back was locked up and both hamstrings were already starting to cramp up. I was starting to feel the wrath of poor bike pacing and soon enough 4-5 guys made the pass on me,” he said.

LeRoy pushed his salt intake in the first miles of the run, which helped his muscles to untighten. That helped him to feel strong over the final third of the run, putting him in position to end up ninth overall.

“There was certainly some areas were I did well and some areas that I still need to work on. I came away with a bike power PR which was awesome, but not quite sure my position off the bike reflected that,” LeRoy said.

LeRoy’s next competition will be this Saturday in Muncie, Ind.