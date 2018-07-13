Dave Wirth went from 325 pounds to completing triathlons

That was more than 100 pounds ago for Wirth, who was at 325 pounds a decade ago. In 2008, fearful words from two doctors shocked Wirth into action. At the time, he was needing approval from a doctor for a work physical. Being on the road constantly for work caused Wirth’s weight to spiral out of control.

“If she didn’t approve me, she was signing my death certificate,” Wirth said. The doctor gave approval, with the caveat that Wirth see his local doctor to get help. Dr. Joe Beuning was just as blunt with Wirth. Wirth recalled Beuning telling him that guys like Wirth were usually dead within five years. It wasn’t just because Wirth has diabetes, but at his weight, the combination can lead to heart attacks or strokes.

“That was the switch that flipped in me,” Wirth said, understanding that his health couldn’t be taken for granted.

Progress started slowly, but it was a start. At first, it was 30 jumping jacks before he needed to rest. He got a membership at The Centre, but said he didn’t go there for four to six months because he wanted to get some conditioning base before he went there. So he worked out in his basement those first months, adding more to his routine every day.

With the weight starting to come off, Wirth began to bump up the workouts. He became a regular at The Centre, taking exercise classes. Now he was enjoying the challenges. He tried step aerobics, then body pump, then boot camp.

Within 18 months of the harsh words from the doctors, Wirth was entering his first 5K race.

“I had laser focus. There was no turning back,” Wirth said.

He continued to see progress and continued to up the challenge level. Late in 2012, Wirth was trying to convince himself that completing an Ironman event was possible. At that time, he injured a knee and had surgery for a torn meniscus the day after Christmas. He took it as another challenge, signing up on New Year’s Day for the Ironman Wisconsin in September.

“I sucked it up and used (the recovery) for motivation,” Wirth said.

He completed his first full Ironman that year. He did an Ironman in Idaho in 2014. He decided at that point to do an Ironman every other year. He did an Ironman in Kentucky in 2016 and the Texas Ironman this April. A month later, he was doing the Ironman Wisconsin half-triathlon in June.

It seems that once a month, Wirth has an event challenged. Over the weekend, he ran a 50K race. He’s planning to do a 100-mile race later this fall. He’s already completed one of them, the Zumbro 100.

Wirth is a veteran triathlete now. When the group of local athletes decided to attempt Ironman Wisconsin half-triathlon in June, Wirth was happy to serve as a resource for them. Wirth said the running is the most difficult part of a triathlon for him. When he was recovering from knee surgery in 2012, swimming was a big part of his recovery plan.

“I’ve learned the method of the long distance swim and now it’s the easiest part. There’s so much technique involved,” Wirth explained. “It’s like learning a dance.”

When asked how many marathons he’s run, Wirth wasn’t sure.

“I could care less about how many. I don’t care about going back and beating my time. I’d rather experience something new,” Wirth said. “I like having the new challenge.”

Wirth has been able to turn from a 325-pound person to a triathlete because of self discipline. He said he accomplished this by planning each day’s workouts the previous night. His whole intention was to be fit and healthy.

“It is possible if you make the right decisions. I know there are people who have 100-plus pounds to lose. I want to be an example to them.” Wirth said.