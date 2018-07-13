Each of the local athletes went into the event with different levels of experience, different motivation and different areas of expertise. Those differences, and their collective knowledge and experience, helped them to achieve their goal, under highly challenging weather conditions that caused a number of athletes to drop out.

Here are there stories.

Jenny Larson

Larson had trying a half-triathlon on her bucket list. When she turned 40 last July, she decided it was time. Before she took the step of registering, she took swimming lessons. She didn’t try her first open water swim until there were two weeks remaining to the half-triathlon.

Larson has been a standout distance runner most of her life. She was the Middle Border Conference individual girls cross country champion in 1993. She’s also done Ragnar events, mud runs, a marathon and numerous half-marathons. But as a beginner in distance swimming and a novice in distance biking, the event held major challenges. Much of the winter was spent doing indoor biking and swimming at The Centre pool to build her acumen in those areas.

A storm rolled in the morning of the triathlon, delaying the start of the swim for 30 minutes.

“When I went in the water, it was still raining. It was awful,” Larson said of the swim experience. She survived the swim and the biking portion. “All I wanted to do was to get to the running. That’s my love.”

And when she reached the 13.1-mile running portion, Larson knew she’d be able to complete the event and be able to call herself a triathlete. Six miles into the run, her husband was waiting for her. She was smiling.

“I ran the entire thing and I felt great,” Larson said about the race’s final stage.

Larson signed up for the event because she wanted to know if she could still physically stand up to this challenge. Within days of completing the Ironman, she said she’d do another and she also plans to run another marathon.

“I’m not done yet. These legs still work,” she said.

Chris Wiswell

That these athletes completed the triathlon is impressive. What Wiswell did in the past few years to get in physical condition to enter a triathlon is astounding.

Four years ago, Wiswell weighed more than 300 pounds. He got down to 200 pounds at the time of the triathlon.

“I never saw myself as fat, I’m a big guy,” Wiswell said. He said he grew tired of his hip points constantly hurting, so three years ago he went to The Centre. Wiswell dropped 30 pounds. Last year he attempted the Madison triathlon, but had to drop out due to a foot injury. He dropped another 70 pounds this year.

“That really helped. I’m probably in the best shape of my life,” Wiswell said. Wiswell said he didn’t have a bad diet before losing the weight, but concentrating on portion control helped him in losing the weight.

Wiswell trained for last year’s triathlon, but said having the group to train with this year made the experience easier.

After the injury forced Wiswell to drop out of the Madison event last year, he was able to complete a similar event in Superior later in the year.

The women in the group went to Wiswell for advice because of his advanced knowledge in swimming, which none of them had.

Wiswell has a number of other events planned this year, including competing in the Firehouse 50 bike race and triathlon events in Shell Lake and Maple Grove.

Jill Beskar

Beskar has proven her athletic chops as a member of the Big Ring Flyers bike club. She and Larson were talking last winter and the subject of a triathlon came up. Beskar had watched a friend compete in one a few years ago, so she knew what it would take. It didn’t take much convincing for her join in.

The biking and running weren’t a problem, but Beskar wasn’t sure about the swimming.

“I tend to panic in open water. That was my biggest obstacle,” Beskar said. “Conditions were horrible. It felt like I was swimming in the ocean, the waves were that big. I got motion sick, but I didn’t get panicked.”

Beskar said it’s difficult to compare her biking interests with the triathlon. She really did the Lutsen 99er mountain bike race. In August, she plans to be part of a local group that is going to attempt a 100-mile bike race in the mountains of Colorado. She and her husband, Joel, are both members of the bike club, so they take turns in their adventures.

“We both have been in endurance activities since our kids were babies. We don’t sleep very much,” she said. She said they began running together when he signed up for a marathon in 2005.

Jill Fox

Fox views herself as “an average athlete.” She said she doesn’t have speed, but views endurance is one of her main athletic assets.

Fox has been running for 15 years, having done a marathon and eight half-marathons. She said of the three elements of the triathlon, she enjoys biking the most. Fox has done sprint triathlons in the past, but nothing of the half-triathlon magnitude. She said the swim tested the athletes immediately and a number of athletes dropped out.

“The swim was just gross, it was ridiculous. I don’t have much experience with whitecaps,” she said. The weather was just another obstacle stepping in the way of the athletes. “I wasn’t going to drop out,” she said.

Fox made her way through the biking and running portions without major issues. Her mind was a swirl of feelings when she finished.

“Once your feet hit that carpet, it’s amazing. I tried not to cry,” she said. “Your body is just done at that point. At least mine was. I’ve never trained for anything this extensively.”

Fox has three younger kids and used the training as her break time from parenting.

Steph Green

Green wasn’t an athlete in school. She was a self-professed “band geek.” She purchased a bike in 2014 and her interest in racing grew from there.

Green and her husband have decided to take turns competing in major events, with her husband, Mike, doing a full Ironman event last year. She said she expects that pattern to continue, “because it’s become a normal part of our household lifestyle.”

She said Mike was able to answer many of her questions in the training process.

Green said she is terrified of open water swimming. She said the rough water for the swim helped her, because it didn’t allow her time to think about her fear.