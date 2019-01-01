Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    New Richmond Running Club

    By Dave Newman Today at 6:26 p.m.
    Sub-zero temperatures didn't scare off these brave members of the New Richmond Running Club who continued the club's long tradition of welcoming the new year with a lengthy run. Submitted photo

    The New Richmond Running Club continues to show that they'll brave the elements to get in their running, especially one of the club's traditional runs.

    Members of the Running Club met at First National Bank in New Richmond on the morning of New Year's Day to complete their annual run to begin the year.

    "With the attitude that we can do things together than we won't do on our own, local runners got in a few miles on New Year's morning despite bone-chilling conditions," said NRRC spokesman Jim Heebink. "No one really knows when the first New Richmond New Year's Day Run began, but it was probably 30-plus years ago."

    Anyone interested in more information on the club can check its website at nrrunclub.com.

    Explore related topics:sportsrecreationNew Richmond Running Club
    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for nearly 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1051
    randomness