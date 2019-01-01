New Richmond Running Club

Members of the Running Club met at First National Bank in New Richmond on the morning of New Year's Day to complete their annual run to begin the year.

"With the attitude that we can do things together than we won't do on our own, local runners got in a few miles on New Year's morning despite bone-chilling conditions," said NRRC spokesman Jim Heebink. "No one really knows when the first New Richmond New Year's Day Run began, but it was probably 30-plus years ago."

Anyone interested in more information on the club can check its website at nrrunclub.com.