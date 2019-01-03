Spoo has decided to wear a different pair of colorful socks each day until she runs out, and this week went beyond the 50th day in her sock adventure. She wears a pair each day as she either hikes or mountain bikes that day. She has named her footwear marathon “SockapaSPOOza.” The socks range from designs with popsicles to superheroes. Superman is Holly’s favorite superhero and she has Superman socks that are nearly 20 years old that she’s saved for special occasions.

The biking is an interest she shared with her brother, Scott. Scott, passed away on Feb. 22, 2017 after he was struck by the driver of an SUV while riding a bike in St. Paul.

Holly got the idea to start wearing different socks this fall while visiting her cousin, Abbey, in the Twin Cities.

“I went hiking and it was a beautiful fall day. It was like heaven,” she said.

The two special pair of socks in Holly’s collection are the ones where he brother is pictured. The first pair was bright orange. Holly put out word on her Facebook and Twitter accounts that she would give a pair of those socks to anyone who might like them. She was expecting that maybe a few dozen people might request the socks.

“I gave out more than 200 pair of socks. It was fun way to keep Scott’s memory alive,” Holly said. “Scott always wore different socks too.”

Several of Scott’s friends have worn the orange socks in races, getting to share one more race with him.

Holly has now designed a second pair of socks in Scott’s memory. This pair is pink and she will again give them to anyone who’d like a pair. But Holly has a request for anyone who wants a pair of the new socks. She asks that people getting the socks contact her about possibly making a donation to the mountain bike team at St. Paul Central High School. Mountain biking is a school sport in Minnesota.

“Scott was big in giving back,” Holly said. “Maybe in the essence of Scott, we can help them out.”

There has already been much done in Scott’s memory. A fund was started in his memory and it has paid for two fix-it bike stands along Twin Cities bike trails.

Holly is taking a year off from her career as a college basketball coach to spend more time with her family. She was an all-state player at New Richmond High School and is the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer. In college, she led UW-Oshkosh to an undefeated season and a national championship in 1996. She scored 1,582 points in her collegiate career and was a first team All-American. She was inducted into the UW-Oshkosh Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. When the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named its all-time women’s basketball team in 2011, Spoo was one of the 15 players selected to that team.

Scott wasn’t as involved in team sports. Early on, he found his love in silent sports, especially mountain biking and distance running. He traveled all over the country to compete in bike races.

Scott was killed when he was riding his bicycle in a crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle. The Spoo family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver in October. Scott was 35 when he died. He was the New Richmond High School valedictorian in 2000. He graduated from UW-Green Bay, then earned his master’s degree in engineering at the University of Minnesota. He worked as an engineer at 3M.