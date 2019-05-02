Search
    Trap: Star Prairie Fish and Game hosts high school meet

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:11 a.m.
    The St. Croix Central team took third place in the trapshooting event sponsored by Star Prairie Fish and Game on Saturday. Submitted photo1 / 2
    The Clear Lake team was the champion in Saturday's trapshooting event. Submitted photo2 / 2

    Star Prairie Fish and Game organized, sponsored and held a trap shoot for local high school teams on Saturday at the Amery Sportsmans' Club. Teams from Amery, Clayton, Clear Lake, Osceola, St. Croix Central and St. Croix Falls participated in the event.

    Although the weather was chilly, the participation and enthusiasm of the young shooters was outstanding. Approximately 75 shooters participated. Clear Lake won the team championship with a two-squad score of 421. Amery was a close second with 420. St. Croix Central had 412, Osceola 410, Clayton 319 and St. Croix Falls with 185 with one squad.

    Star Prairie Fish and Game made donations to the winning teams, with $1,000 for the first place team, $500 for second and $250 for third.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848
