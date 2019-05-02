Trap: Star Prairie Fish and Game hosts high school meet

Although the weather was chilly, the participation and enthusiasm of the young shooters was outstanding. Approximately 75 shooters participated. Clear Lake won the team championship with a two-squad score of 421. Amery was a close second with 420. St. Croix Central had 412, Osceola 410, Clayton 319 and St. Croix Falls with 185 with one squad.

Star Prairie Fish and Game made donations to the winning teams, with $1,000 for the first place team, $500 for second and $250 for third.