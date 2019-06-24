Running: Large local group takes on Grandma’s Marathon

There were a number of runners who were among the 6,356 runners who completed Saturday’s marathon, which stretched from Two Harbors to Duluth. The top finisher among the local runners was Chris Kamrath, who finished the course in 3:21.59. Joy Keller was the top finisher among the local females in the race, finishing in 3:28.33.

An even larger group of local runners took part in the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon, where there were 7,492 finishers. Recent New Richmond High School graduate Max Fore was the top local finisher, with a time of 1:17.17. McKenzie Kelly Klitz was the top female finisher among the local runners in 1:27.54.

Here is a list of local runners and runners with local ties who competed in Saturday’s races.

Local runners in Grandma’s Marathon

Christopher Kamrath, 36 Hudson 3:21:59

Joy Keller, 46 Deer Park 3:28:33

Joe Kelzer, 49 New Richmond 3:38:46

Brad Parnell, 42 Somerset 3:40:04

Aimee Brugler, 49 New Richmond 3:41:57

Jeff Johnston, 64 Deer Park 3:45:40

Tiffany Leavens, 51 New Richmond 3:45:57

Kenny Boily, 56 Roberts 3:50:01

Sarah Nichols, 24 Glenwood City 3:57:22

Nancy Doar, 57 New Richmond 4:03:26

Jenna Goodrich Fernandez, 27 St. Paul 4:06:21

Seth Rasmussen, 27 Hudson 4:26:32

Noah Wiedenfeld, 29 New Richmond 4:28:21

Steve Vader, 49 Houlton 4:47:15

Jason Bahneman, 38 New Richmond 4:51:33

Stephanie Anderson, 43 Somerset 5:15:24

John Anderson, 58 New Richmond 5:21:33

Chad Bourdaghs, 36 Somerset 5:22:43

Local runners in Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

Max Fore, 18 New Richmond 1:17:17

McKenzie Kelly Klitz, 28 New Richmond 1:27:54

Kevin Grabau, 53 Hudson 1:29:00

Sean Fitzgerald, 41 New Richmond 1:29:06

Erik Anderson, 33 New Richmond 1:31:24

Dan Wells, 57 New Richmond 1:31:48

Caleb Anton, 18 New Richmond 1:38:39

Brian Glaeser, 34 Somerset 1:41:24

Jerry Rogers, 52 New Richmond 1:41:51

Sara Rogers, 38 New Richmond 1:45:12

Olivia Moll, 19 Hammond 1:45:46

Jennifer Czischke, 36 Somerset 1:46:35

Kesha Marson, 36 New Richmond 1:51:08

Claire Moll, 18 Hammond 1:51:18

J Evans, 62 New Richmond 1:57:54

Miranda O’Flanagan, 31 New Richmond 1:58:32

Madeline Conklin, 29 Duluth 1:58:36

Michael Haase, 38 Somerset 1:58:47

Patricia Forsberg, 36 Somerset 2:00:10

Shelly Weiss, 51 New Richmond 2:00:16

Karen Utzman, 54 New Richmond 2:01:08

Robert Tatinger, 32 New Richmond 2:03:06

Maggie Evans, 27 New Richmond 2:03:18

Tony Evans, 30 Duluth 2:03:49

Jenny Larson, 41 New Richmond 2:05:57

Aaron Boche, 37 New Richmond 2:07:04

Carly McQuillan, 30 Somerset 2:07:17

Jessica Lemay, 37 New Richmond 2:07:57

Chris Lemay, 37 New Richmond 2:08:01

Megan Jourdan, 37 New Richmond 2:09:49

Ryan Saverine, 41 New Richmond 2:12:11

Stephanie Andre, 47 Somerset 2:18:03

Jason Anton, 44 New Richmond 2:21:22

Nubia Silva, 29 New Richmond 2:21:31

Jackie Kumm, 49 New Richmond 2:21:32

Hannah Anton, 14 New Richmond 2:23:33

Ashley Sullivan, 33 Hammond 2:23:54

Joycelyn Olson, 38 New Richmond 2:29:54

Jonalee Buckel, 45 Hammond 2:33:46

Jon Nickell, 49 New Richmond 2:37:42

Jaime Breymeier, 43 New Richmond 2:41:00

Jennifer Allton, 54 New Richmond 2:52:39

Alissa Saverine, 36 New Richmond 2:54:54

Mary Buckel, 18 Hammond 3:00:08

Sadie Buckel, 22 Hammond 3:00:08

Jennifer Hesselink, 46 New Richmond 3:02:37