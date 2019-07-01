Dance: Coaching position stays in the Tiger family

Jenderny is a 2011 New Richmond High School graduate and she was part of the first two Tiger teams coached by Sirek. Alli Gjovik was the team's coach in Jenderny's freshman and sophomore years.

Jenderny became the assistant coach for the team last year. She graduated from UW-La Crosse in 2015. She taught fourth grade for two years in New Richmond before moving to the middle school to teach sixth grade last year. Jenderny said she began dancing when she was 3 years old, dancing for 15 years with the Dance Explosion studio. She was a member of the NRHS dance team all four of her high school years, serving as a team captain her senior year.

"I always wanted to do dance coaching or teaching," Jenderny said.

She said she plans for the team to focus on technique for the 2019-20 season, which begins at the end of June and runs through the end of March. The Tiger dance team starts its season by attending a dance camp in Green Bay. Jenderny said she's hoping to have the team develop new skills and tricks for the upcoming season, which will see them competing in new kick uniforms.

This year's team will include 15 girls and one manager, which is a new position. The Tigers graduated seven seniors, so there's lots of learning to be done. Jenderny said the team will have 15-20 performances, starting with the Homecoming football game. They will also be doing a new fundraiser during the school year, a "Love Your Melon" event selling beanies and pom hats with the Tiger logo.

Jenderny said she'd like to develop a dance program at the middle school, noting New Richmond is one of the few Wisconsin schools of its size that doesn't have a middle school program.

Sirek is stepping down to spend more time with her husband, Colton, and daughter, Rosie.

"I would coach forever if there was more time in the day," Sirek said. "I loved every second of it. I wanted to take the program to the next level and I feel I did that."

Sirek said she sought out Jerderny last year to be the assistant coach, knowing that Sirek was likely going to step down at the end of the season.

"I wanted the program to be in good hands. We have this great working relationship, it was fun to mentor her. She's highly motivated and she has lots of energy," Sirek said.

Sirek said she'll miss building the relationships with the team members. It was also clear that she'll miss the exhilaration of the team's performances.

"For us, its two-and-a-half minutes. There's no timeouts. You work tremendously hard for months for that moment," she said. "We work on team precision, down to the smallest detail. It's all so important."