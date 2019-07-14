Search
    Fun Fest: Pickleball tournament shows sport's increasing popularity

    By Dave Newman Today at 9:39 a.m.
    Jason Driscoll was the second place finisher in the advanced division of the Fun Fest pickleball tournament played at Mary Park on Thursday. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
    Marty Engel follows through on a shot during Thursday's action in the pickleball tournament that was held during New Richmond's Fun Fest celebration. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
    Teri Anderson was the top finisher among the women competing in the advanced division of the Fun Fest pickleball tournament on Thursday. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    Rand Stanke returns a volley in the fast-paced action at the pickleball tournament on Thursday. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4

    The growing popularity of pickleball in New Richmond was shown during the second annual “Pickleball In The Park” tournament played at Mary Park on Thursday and Saturday.

    The New Richmond Pickleball Association, which now has more than 60 members, hosted the tournament. There are four pickleball courts at Mary Park and they saw a great deal of use over the weekend.

    On Thursday, 16 participants played in a two-pool, round-robin tournament. The top two point earners from each pool played in a total points three-game playoff to determine medalists. Marc Lybeck ended up as the tournament champion, with Jason Driscoll in second place and Dave Thompson in third place.

    Saturday’s section of the tournament was held for players at the intermediate level, with eight players competing. Tera Behnke ended up as the champion, with Ray Baillargeon in second place and Jim Davis in third place.

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848
