The New Richmond Pickleball Association, which now has more than 60 members, hosted the tournament. There are four pickleball courts at Mary Park and they saw a great deal of use over the weekend.

On Thursday, 16 participants played in a two-pool, round-robin tournament. The top two point earners from each pool played in a total points three-game playoff to determine medalists. Marc Lybeck ended up as the tournament champion, with Jason Driscoll in second place and Dave Thompson in third place.

Saturday’s section of the tournament was held for players at the intermediate level, with eight players competing. Tera Behnke ended up as the champion, with Ray Baillargeon in second place and Jim Davis in third place.