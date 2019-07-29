Search
    Running: St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon makes its debut

    By Dave Newman on Jul 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

    The inaugural St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon and 5K race was held on Saturday. Bailey Wilson of New Richmond was the champion in the half marathon portion of the race, finishing in 1:16.18.

    Both races started in Wisconsin and included portions of the new Loop Trail as well as a trip over the new St. Croix Crossing Bridge into Stillwater. The half marathon attracted 558 runners, including 308 females and 250 male runners.  There were 442 runners competing in the 5K event. That included 279 females and 163 males. 

    The day was sunny and hot but water stations were placed every two miles to help keep the runners hydrated.

    Here is a listing of the local runners who competed in the races.

    Inaugural St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon  

    Bailey Wilson   21 New Richmond  1:16:18

    Brad Parnell              42 Somerset        1:34:38                       

    Aimee Brugler     49 New Richmond  1:42:42             

    Melissa Zajec              43 New Richmond  1:42:47                       

    Lee Ann Iverson       54 Roberts           1:48:50                       

    Adam Delaforest       39 New Richmond  1:50:44             

    Kesha Marson     37 New Richmond  1:55:17                       

    Melanie Reed          42 New Richmond  1:58:16                       

    Rob Wilson                49 New Richmond  1:59:21                       

    Jim Heebink              73 New Richmond  2:02:32             

    Melissa Bell                37 Somerset        2:04:48                       

    Gordon Larrin  59 Somerset        2:09:32                       

    Dana McWilliams       44 New Richmond  2:10:54                       

    Jill Utsch            41 New Richmond  2:12:42                       

    Cortney Gorres   32 New Richmond  2:18:18             

    Lawrence Kasay       39 Roberts           2:19:04                       

    Jackie Kumm              49 New Richmond  2:22:48                       

    Clayton Kaufer   40 New Richmond  2:23:14             

    Christine Rasmussen   39 Hammond      2:38:48                       

    Beth Fabbrini             45 Somerset        2:42:01                       

    Shonda Dickson   58 Somerset        2:44:02                                

    Janine Crotty              38 Somerset        2:47:39                                

    Frank Collins             69 New Richmond  3:11:48                                         

      

    Inaugural St. Croix Crossing 5K 

    Taylor Lambert   22 New Richmond  25:02

    Stephanie Anderson  43 Somerset        26:14             

    Jim Remington     70 New Richmond  26:21             

    Leanne Stob           50 Star Prairie              27:38                       

    Jeremy Rose         42 New Richmond  27:42             

    Lynnelle Gabriel        49 New Richmond  27:44             

    Kathie Struemke      48 Somerset        28:05                       

    Ashley Sullivan    34 Hammond      29:01                       

    Georgene Gray     58 Somerset        29:30                       

    Carolanne Brunshidle         56 Hammond      31:50                       

    Valerie Dano          40 Somerset        32:59                       

    Kathryn Foley     34 Hammond      33:59                       

    Jayne Rimer           53 Hammond      34:07                       

    Jennifer Hesselink     46 New Richmond  34:35             

    Keaton Kilkenny        31 Somerset        35:07                       

    Susan Johnson     51 Somerset        35:19                       

    Christopher McKean   29 Somerset        36:22                       

    Amanda Mondor       38 Somerset        36:26                       

    Jessica McKean    27 Somerset        36:42                       

    Katie Barkey          36 Roberts 39:26                       

    Deborah Lambert      48 New Richmond  46:01             

    Angela King           43 New Richmond  48:19             

    Treena Coleman       48 Somerset        49:47                       

    Dave Newman

    Dave Newman has been the sports editor at the New Richmond News since 1988. He has covered the action in the Middle Border Conference, Dunn-St. Croix Conference and Big Rivers Conference for more than 30 years.

    DNewman@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7848
