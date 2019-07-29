Running: St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon makes its debut

Both races started in Wisconsin and included portions of the new Loop Trail as well as a trip over the new St. Croix Crossing Bridge into Stillwater. The half marathon attracted 558 runners, including 308 females and 250 male runners. There were 442 runners competing in the 5K event. That included 279 females and 163 males.

The day was sunny and hot but water stations were placed every two miles to help keep the runners hydrated.

Here is a listing of the local runners who competed in the races.

Inaugural St. Croix Crossing Half Marathon

Bailey Wilson 21 New Richmond 1:16:18

Brad Parnell 42 Somerset 1:34:38

Aimee Brugler 49 New Richmond 1:42:42

Melissa Zajec 43 New Richmond 1:42:47

Lee Ann Iverson 54 Roberts 1:48:50

Adam Delaforest 39 New Richmond 1:50:44

Kesha Marson 37 New Richmond 1:55:17

Melanie Reed 42 New Richmond 1:58:16

Rob Wilson 49 New Richmond 1:59:21

Jim Heebink 73 New Richmond 2:02:32

Melissa Bell 37 Somerset 2:04:48

Gordon Larrin 59 Somerset 2:09:32

Dana McWilliams 44 New Richmond 2:10:54

Jill Utsch 41 New Richmond 2:12:42

Cortney Gorres 32 New Richmond 2:18:18

Lawrence Kasay 39 Roberts 2:19:04

Jackie Kumm 49 New Richmond 2:22:48

Clayton Kaufer 40 New Richmond 2:23:14

Christine Rasmussen 39 Hammond 2:38:48

Beth Fabbrini 45 Somerset 2:42:01

Shonda Dickson 58 Somerset 2:44:02

Janine Crotty 38 Somerset 2:47:39

Frank Collins 69 New Richmond 3:11:48

Inaugural St. Croix Crossing 5K

Taylor Lambert 22 New Richmond 25:02

Stephanie Anderson 43 Somerset 26:14

Jim Remington 70 New Richmond 26:21

Leanne Stob 50 Star Prairie 27:38

Jeremy Rose 42 New Richmond 27:42

Lynnelle Gabriel 49 New Richmond 27:44

Kathie Struemke 48 Somerset 28:05

Ashley Sullivan 34 Hammond 29:01

Georgene Gray 58 Somerset 29:30

Carolanne Brunshidle 56 Hammond 31:50

Valerie Dano 40 Somerset 32:59

Kathryn Foley 34 Hammond 33:59

Jayne Rimer 53 Hammond 34:07

Jennifer Hesselink 46 New Richmond 34:35

Keaton Kilkenny 31 Somerset 35:07

Susan Johnson 51 Somerset 35:19

Christopher McKean 29 Somerset 36:22

Amanda Mondor 38 Somerset 36:26

Jessica McKean 27 Somerset 36:42

Katie Barkey 36 Roberts 39:26

Deborah Lambert 48 New Richmond 46:01

Angela King 43 New Richmond 48:19

Treena Coleman 48 Somerset 49:47