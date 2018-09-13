Somerset soccer team is trusting the process

For Somerset coach Bill Roll, he said the upswing in success is due to the players understanding they can be utilized in a number of ways and trusting the process the coaches are using. Through those eight games the Spartans are 4-4, after winning two games all of last season. In the eight games, the Spartans have scored 22 goals. Eight different players have scored goals, four of them scoring the first time at the varsity level.

"We're playing smart and moving the ball," Roll said as the key ingredients in the Spartans' process for success.

The Spartans finished last week with a 5-1 homefield win over Osceola on Friday. The day before, the Spartans lost their first Middle Border Conference game of the season, a 3-2 setback at Barron.

In each game last week, one Spartan player scored his first varsity goal. Against Osceola, it was Torsten Strom, who scored the game's opening goal 12 minutes into the action.

Strom received a goal kick from Devon Fullerton. When no Osceola defender stepped in to stop him, he went the length of the field to score the goal.

Two alert plays led to the Spartans' second goal. Brody Harris drew a foul 25 yards out with a good hustle play. Erik Osorio took the penalty kick. He noticed some disorganization, so he ripped a shot that beat the Osceola keeper.

Osceola scored just before half. Roll said the Spartans weren't pleased with their production from the half. They changed that in the first 10 seconds of the second half. Aaron Shartin-Folkert took the ball immediately at the Osceola goal to start the half. He noticed Osorio making a cut toward the goal and fed him a pass. Osorio quickly converted the pass into a goal, nine seconds into the half.

Logan Giossi finished off Somerset's scoring with a pair of goals. The second came on a rebound after the Osceola keeper stopped his initial shot.

In Thursday's game, the score was tied several times, but Somerset could never get the lead. Roll said the Spartans played well defensively, but a couple defensive "mishaps" led to Barron's goals. Barron scored first, 20 minutes into the game. The Spartans tied the game with 18 seconds left in the opening half. Giossi carried the ball down the right side, before centering a pass. Aaron Shartin-Folkert one-timed the pass past the Barron goalkeeper.

Barron took the lead early in the second half, but the Spartans responded quickly again. Giossi and Ethan Midbrod did a give-and-go in the middle of the field to shake Giossi free. He carried the ball in, then fired a pass across to the far post, where Harris was waiting. With that, he scored his first varsity goal.

Barron went ahead on a penalty kick, but this time, the Spartans couldn't tie the game again.

The Spartans continue their schedule on Tuesday with a game at Baldwin-Woodville. The Spartans will play at home Thursday against Cumberland.