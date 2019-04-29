New Richmond baseball

The Tigers opened up a two-game lead in the Middle Border Conference by defeating Prescott 3-2 at New Richmond’s Citizens Field.

At the midway point of the MBC season, the Tigers stand 7-0, with Prescott in second at 5-2.

As has been the case in many of the Tigers’ wins this season, seniors Ryan Kling and Jack Bau were at the center of the team’s success. Kling pitched the complete game, limiting Prescott to six hits and one earned run. Tiger coach Travis Helland said Kling wasn’t able to get his breaking ball to work, so he had to rely on locating his fastball to get outs.

“He’s got a sneaky fastball that gets on you,” Helland said.

The Tigers scored all three of their runs in the third inning. Charlie Thibodeau and Hayden Bradbury led off the third with singles. They both scored when Bau launched a triple to deep centerfield. Bau then scored when Cooper Eckardt got down a successful squeeze bunt.

While this game had plenty of importance, the coaches downplay what’s happening in the standings.

“We treat every game the same. There’s a lot of good teams in this conference,” Helland said.

The next of those conference opponents is Ellsworth, where the Tigers play Tuesday. They will be at home Thursday against Baldwin-Woodville.

New Richmond soccer

When the Tigers and River Falls meet, it is always a spirited game and that was certainly the case when the Tigers hosted the Wildcats on Monday. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Both teams had chances with the lead. The Tigers struck first at the 23:44 mark. A pass across the front of the goal by Kacie Malone found senior Anna Hop open 15 yards out on the left side of the goal. As the Wildcat goalie shifted to her right, Hop fired a shot back to the keeper’s left, into the upper corner of the net.

The Wildcats tied the score at 41:15. A Wildcat was left unmarked 30 yards out and she lifted a hand that sailed just under the crossbar. The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead at 74:13 on a penalty kick.

The Tigers struck right back. Malone and Amelia Feuerer carried the ball deep into the Wildcat zone. Malone slotted a pass ahead to Feuerer, who was able to squeeze her shot between the keeper and the near post.

One of the moves that worked out for the Tigers for this game was moving Malone to an outside attacker. Tiger coach Tracey Boyle beamed at the ball movement that Malone produced, and she was one of the players who upped her physicality to match the style of the Wildcats.

Boyle said the strong play from the Tiger defense was a key to the success. Audrey Feuerer played nearly the full game, her first extensive game time since a recent knee injury. Boyle said this helped the Tigers two ways. Feuerer is a powerful, aggressive defender. It also freed up senior Amanda Johnson to move back to her midfield role.

The depth on the Tiger team also seemed to have an effect, with the Tigers able to rotate in fresh players throughout the game.

The Tigers are back in action Thursday when they play at Amery. They start next week with games at Amery and Baldwin-Woodville.

New Richmond softball

One of the dramatic finishes Monday was generated by the New Richmond softball team. The Tigers went to Eau Claire Memorial and earned a 9-8 win in eight innings over the Old Abes.

The outcome wasn’t decided until the final pitch. Memorial loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth. New Richmond pitcher Lanie Veenendall was then able to induce to pop-up outs, before getting a flyball to centerfielder Erica Emerson for the final out of the game.

The Tigers got the deciding run of the game in the top of the eighth starting when Leah DeYoung led off with a triple. She scored when Anna Hams rifled a single up the middle for her second hit of the game.

This win is big for the Tigers in terms of WIAA seeding. The Tigers compete in Division 1 in softball, so their wins over Memorial and Menomonie from the Big Rivers Conference gives the Tigers a strong argument in the seeding process. Memorial is currently 2-2 in the BRC standings.

The Tigers took advantage of some wildness from the Memorial pitcher to score four runs in the first inning. The score was tied 4-4 until the Tigers scored three times in the fourth inning, with two of the runs coming home on a triple by Lexy Kupczak. Bella Cacka also drove home two runs in the win.

The Tigers only had five hits in the game, but they took eight walks.

The Tigers will host Somerset on Tuesday. They play at Ellsworth on Thursday, finishing the week with a home game against Eau Claire North on Friday.

Somerset baseball

A walkoff grand slam, inside-the-park homer. Never seen one? Most baseball fans haven’t, but those attending Somerset’s home game against Luck-Frederic did. Somerset senior AJ Beasley hit the grand slam, capping a nine-run fifth inning that gave the Spartans a 14-4 victory.

The final score looks one-sided, but this was a tight ballgame until the final half inning. Jack Branch was given the chance to start on the mound and he made the most of it. He pitched the complete game, striking out six batters while walking two for his first varsity win. He earned the save in the Spartans’ previous win.

“He’s showed us some good stuff the past few days,” said Somerset coach Zac Eichten.

The Spartan bats, particularly at the top of the order, also showed well on Monday. Andre Beasley, Hayden Kelly and Nick Swanson all produced two hits. Beasley, Hayden Kelly and Ryan Kelly all drove home two runs.

Small ball was a big part of the Spartans’ plan. The Spartans put down five sacrifice bunts in the game, including two from Tyson Wink.

The Spartans are scheduled to host Amery on Tuesday before playing at Osceola on Thursday.

St. Croix Central softball

A long bus ride home was not a problem for the Panthers. It gave Central’s players time to bask in the glow of an 11-0 win earned at Webster.

Central senior pitcher Ashley Mann pitched the five inning shutout, allowing one hit while striking out seven batters.

Central’s hitting started with Olivia Wasley. She went 4-4 at the plate, with two doubles, driving home three runs. Parker Chladek was 3-4 with a double. Claire Frankiewicz produced a single and triple, driving home three runs. Angelica Olson reached base four times with two hits and two walks. The Panthers finished the night with 15 hits.

They played just as well on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with one error.

“We finally put together a complete effort for a whole game,” said Central coach Mike Nilssen. “Everyone stayed positive and played together really well.”

The Panthers are back in action on Tuesday, playing a double-header at Amery.

Somerset softball

The growing pains of a young team showed for the Spartans on Monday. They were limited to two hits in a 3-0 loss to Glenwood City.

Finding consistency has been a challenge for the Spartans. And with the schedule being so busy, it leaves time for one practice a week. That’s tough on a team as young as the Spartans.

“We have to self correct,” Somerset coach Paige Johnson said of the schedule’s consequences. “We’re just young and we have to grow as a team, as individuals, and we’ve got to do it together.”

There were highlights for the Spartans. Sophie Rivard doubled and Makenzie Weeks singled for the Spartans’ only hits and the defense turned a double play. Pitcher Roxanne Ring allowed six hits, all of them singles except for a sixth inning homer.

St. Croix Central baseball

The Panthers were also limited to two hits in a 10-0 non-conference loss to Hudson.

If there was a highlight for the Panthers, it was the pitching of Mason Dado. He worked four solid innings. The coaches didn’t want him to go any further, so he will still be available for the team’s game on Thursday.

Senior Keagen Berg had both of Central’s hits in the game. Central’s junior varsity team had better luck, tying the Raiders 6-6 in a game called after six innings.

This is a busy week for the Panthers. They host Osceola Tuesday, play at Ellsworth on Thursday and play at the Luck-Frederic tournament on Saturday.

Somerset soccer

The Spartans were hoping to knock off state-ranked Ashland on Monday, but the Oredockers remained undefeated, topping Somerset 3-0.

The win makes Ashland 7-0 this season and Ashland has outscored its opponents 46-0. Somerset’s 3-0 loss is the closest game Ashland has had thus far.

Ashland scored in the 11th and 39th minute in the first half, adding its final goal in the 68th minute. Somerset goalkeeper Charlotte Eichten made 16 saves.

“I thought she played maybe her best game,” said Somerset coach Bill Roll.

Roll said Ashland was a physical team. He said the team that has played with more physicality has won in every game Somerset has been involved in this season. He told his players that at halftime.

“I said we hadn’t been called for a foul in the first half. Let’s find out where the line is,” Roll said, so the girls know what physical play is allowed and what isn’t.

That will be good to know, because the Spartans play at Amery on Tuesday and at Barron on Thursday.