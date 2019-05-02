Soccer: Tigers deadlocked with River Falls, 2-2

When the Tigers and River Falls meet, it is always a spirited game and that was certainly the case Monday. The game ended in fiercely played 2-2 tie.

Both teams had chances with the lead, and it was the Tigers that struck first at the 23-minute, 44-second mark. A pass across the front of the goal by Kacie Malone found senior Anna Hop open 15 yards out on the left side of the goal. As the Wildcat goalie shifted to her right, Hop fired a shot back to the keeper's left, into the upper corner of the net.

The Wildcats tied the score at 41:15. A Wildcat was left unmarked 30 yards out and she lifted a shot that sailed just under the crossbar. The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead at 74:13 on a penalty kick.

The Tigers struck right back. Malone and Amelia Feuerer carried the ball deep into the Wildcat zone. Malone slotted a pass ahead to Feuerer, who was able to squeeze her shot between the keeper and the near post.

One of the roster moves that worked out for the Tigers for this game was moving Malone to outside attacker. Tiger coach Tracey Boyle beamed at the ball movement that Malone produced, and she was one of the players who upped her physicality to match the style of the Wildcats.

Boyle said the strong play from the Tiger defense was a key to the success. Audrey Feuerer played nearly the full game, her first extensive game time since a recent knee injury. Boyle said this helped the Tigers two ways as Feuerer is a powerful, aggressive defender and it freed up senior Amanda Johnson to move back to her midfield role.

The depth on the Tiger team also seemed to have an effect, with the Tigers able to rotate in fresh players throughout the game.

The Tigers are back in action Thursday when they play at Amery. They start next week with games at Amery and Baldwin-Woodville.

Barron is no match

The Tigers played well at both ends of the field in rolling past Barron, 10-0, Tuesday, April 23.

Junior Maya Greenquist continues to be the leader of the Tiger offense. She scored five goals Tuesday, and assisted on two others. Amelia Feuerer, Shelby Pahnke, Kialie Malone, Emily Montreal and Meghan Schleicher each scored one goal.

Boyle said she was pleased with how the defense continues to come together. Katie Moeller and Jhette Gabriel have made major progress as the outside defenders, cutting off opponent's attempts to center the ball.

That showed in Tuesday's shot totals. The Tigers put 33 shots on goal and had another 23 shots that didn't make it to the goalkeeper. Barron was able to put one shot on goal in Tuesday's game.

Somerset blanked

The Spartans were hoping to knock off state-ranked Ashland on Monday, but the Oredockers remained undefeated, topping Somerset 3-0.

The win makes Ashland 7-0 this season and Ashland has outscored its opponents 46-0. Somerset's 3-0 loss is the closest game Ashland has had thus far. Ashland is ranked ninth in Division 2.

Ashland scored in the 11th and 39th minute in the first half, adding its final goal in the 68th minute. Somerset goalkeeper Charlotte Eichten made 16 saves.

"I thought she played maybe her best game," said Somerset coach Bill Roll.

Roll said Ashland was a physical team. He said the team that has played with more physicality has won in every game Somerset has been involved in this season. He told his players that at halftime.

"I said we hadn't been called for a foul in the first half. Let's find out where the line is," Roll said, so the girls know what physical play is allowed and what isn't.

That will be good to know, because the Spartans play at Amery on Tuesday and at Barron on Thursday.

The Spartans rolled to their second straight lopsided victory, crushing Arcadia 10-0 on the Somerset home turf last Thursday.

From the start, there wasn't much doubt what the outcome would be. Arcadia is now 0-5 for the season and has yet to score its first goal. Somerset is now 6-2.

The Spartans scored early and often, building up a 6-0 lead by halftime. Forwards Satin Mull and Taylor Paulson continued to emerge as scoring threats, with both sophomores producing three goals. They accounted for the first four goals of the game. Mull also had three assists and Paulson assisted on one goal.

Also scoring for the Spartans were Maezee Enger, Erin Huerta, Erin Larse and Ashley Knepfelkamp, who notched her first varsity goal.

Somerset so thoroughly dominated the game that Eichten only touched the ball once in the first half and that was to field a long clearing kick in the final seconds of the half.

This game came two days after the Spartans had defeated Spooner 9-1. Roll said the games were used to build up the experience of the younger players on the roster. In Thursday's game, 20 different girls saw field time for the Spartans. Between the two games, 11 girls scored goals, with three of them getting their first varsity goals.

"We told the girls at halftime to work on the little things for when the competition gets tougher," Roll said of how to make good use of one-sided games.

The Spartans also came out on the winning side of a one-sided MBC game on Tuesday, winning at Spooner, 9-1.

Since the loss to New Richmond, the Spartans have been concentrating on playing with more drive and physicality. Roll said the team took another big step ahead in that area on Tuesday.

The Spartan forwards had good nights, with Mull and Paulson both scoring two goals.

"Taylor really stepped up the physical part of her game to a whole new level," Roll said.

Also scoring for the Spartans were Liv Hoff, Rachel Webb, Brooke Mitchell, Madie Linka and Maddie Belisle. For Linka and Belisle, it was their first varsity goals.

Somerset led 2-1 at halftime after having three goals waved off on offside calls that the coaches questioned.

"We played with another level of intensity in the second half," Roll said. "The hustle plays are showing."