Both teams won in shutouts in road games on Thursday. New Richmond went to Amery and earned an 8-0 win and Somerset won at Barron, 4-0.

The Tigers stand at 6-2-2 after Thursday’s win. Tiger coach Tracey Boyle categorized this as “a recovery game” for the Tigers after their arduous battle against River Falls on Monday that ended in a 2-2 tie.

Amery played a man defensive structure that was a complete contrast from the defense played by River Falls. Boyle said the experience of her players showed as they quickly adjusted to Amery’s defensive style. Meghan Schleicher, Teresa Tenner and Jhette Gabriel each scored two goals for the Tigers with Maya Greenquist scoring once. The eighth goal came when Amery accidentally knocked the ball into its own net.

The goaltending duties were split by senior Kerrigan Storie and junior Lauren Graham. Boyle said the coaches decided to have each keeper play a half, starting with the River Falls game, so both are sharp when the playoffs begin later this month. Boyle said both keepers were challenged by the Warriors and both came up with big saves.

Somerset soccer

The burgeoning maturity of the Spartans continues to grow in each game. The Spartans stand at 8-3-1 after Thursday’s win.

For a team with no seniors, the Spartans have grown and grown.

“The girls are hitting their stride,” said Somerset coach Bill Roll. He credited juniors Kristen Vensland, Brycen Chladek and Liv Hoff for stepping up and taking on the leadership roles. He told a story of Vensland’s toughness from a recent game against Amery. Vensland’s glasses broke during the game. She simply threw them out of bounds. The coaches retrieved the glasses, taped them together, and threw them back to her so Vensland didn’t miss a second of game time.

Sophomores Taylor Paulson and Satin Mull both scored two goals Thursday. Paulson scored the only goal of the first half, five minutes into the action, when she was quickest to a ball that squirted free.

Roll said the Spartans are developing the ability to score in a number of ways. Mull and Paulson both have the speed to score on breakaways. The Spartans are also fully capable of scoring out of the set offense. Rachel Webb had two assists Thursday as the passing continued to create scoring chances.

Goalkeeper Charlotte Eichten made seven saves as the defensive group controlled the traffic in their half of the field.

The Spartans return to action on Monday, playing at Baldwin-Woodville.

Somerset softball

The Somerset coaches have remained faithful that the Spartans will put things together. That faith was justified on Thursday, when the Spartans upended Amery, 7-4. Amery is tied for second place in the MBC standings, while Somerset improved to 3-5 with the win.

The Spartans took the lead with three runs in the second inning and they never surrendered it. Singles from Audrey Leonard, Isabel Garcia and Mykenzie Leccia were the key ingredients in the rally.

Somerset coach Paige Johnson said Leccia set the tone in the game’s first at-bat. Leccia hit an absolute screamer back at Amery pitcher Madelyn Granica. Johnson said she was relieved that Granica was able to catch the drive, because she could have been injured if the ball had struck her. Johnson said the at-bat also sent the message to the rest of the Spartans that they could connect with Granica’s pitches.

The Spartans added single runs in the third and fourth innings. Cousins Georgia Hammer and Roxanne Ring combined to produce the third inning run. Leccia, Madison Trautmiller and Hammer produced for the fourth inning tally. The Spartans manufactured two runs in the sixth inning on walks and stolen bases.

Ring pitched the complete game for the Spartans. Johnson credited Ring for being able to hit locations all around the strike zone to keep the Amery batters off balance.

“It was great to see the girls wake up and play the way they are capable of playing,” Johnson said. “Everything we hit tonight was hard, crisp.”

The Spartans are back in action Friday when they host Ellsworth.

New Richmond tennis

The Tigers notched another Middle Border Conference win on Thursday at Osceola, 6-1.

The singles matches all went the Tigers’ way. New Richmond’s only loss came in three sets at one doubles. The three doubles team of Ray Osterbauer and Joe Casey won in three sets.

Tiger coach Denise Devereux said the most noteworthy match of the day was produced by Dave Miller at three singles. Miller was facing a foreign exchange student who never played tennis before this season. Instead of seeking to play the match as quickly as possible, Miller kept the ball alive and tried to make the match a quality experience for his opponent.

“Dave played like a gentleman,” Devereux said.

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, hosting their home quad, starting at noon. Superior, Chippewa Falls and Altoona will also partake in the event.

New Richmond softball

The unbeaten Ellsworth softball team found the Tigers weren’t an easy win on Thursday. The Tigers scrapped, trailing 10-6 after five innings. Ellsworth added two runs in the sixth inning to win 12-6.

“Honestly, we played pretty great. They are just a good team and out hit us,” said Tiger coach Lynzi Pechaeck.

Junior Lexy Kupczak continues to be one of the hottest hitters in the MBC. She doubled and homered, driving home three of the Tigers’ runs.

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, hosting Eau Claire North.

St. Croix Central softball

The Panthers couldn’t get things working on Thursday, losing a home game to Osceola, 17-3.

Central only had two hits in the game. They came on back-to-back doubles from Myah Olson and Bailey Davis in the fifth inning.

“We never got in a groove tonight,” said Central coach Mike Nilssen.

The Panthers have the weekend off before playing at Somerset next Tuesday.