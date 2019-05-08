Tuesday Sports: Tiger soccer clinches share of title

The Tigers faced the same defensive approach from an opponent on Tuesday that they did on Monday at Hayward. B-W packed the goalie box with defenders, so any time a Tiger got the ball near the goal, they were swarmed by a wall of defenders.

Senior Anna Hop led the Tigers Monday by scoring her first career hat trick. Hop plays on the outside, and two of her goals came on crossing passes to her side of the field, away from the concentrated effort of the B-W defenders.

Maya Greenquist scored the fourth Tiger goal. Amelia Feuerer assisted on two goals and Amanda Johnson assisted on one goal.

Tiger coach Tracey Boyle said she’s expecting to face more of this defense-first approach from opponents in the MBC, because their trying to make their records look better for comparables when it comes to the WIAA tournament seeding process that will be done soon.

The next action for the Tigers is this Friday and Saturday when they play in a tournament at D.C. Everest.

New Richmond softball

By changing its batting approach, the New Richmond softball team was able to break a game open in the seventh inning at Osceola on Tuesday.

The game was tied 3-3 heading into the final inning. The Tigers broke through with seven runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Chieftains, 10-3.

The win moves the Tigers into a tie for fifth place in the conference with Somerset at 4-7.

A message about patience was what turned the Tigers around in the seventh inning.

“Their pitcher had been jamming us all night,” said Tiger coach Lynzi Pechacek. “In the last at-bat we told them to lay off the inside pitch and take the outside pitch the opposite way.”

The Tigers produced several hits in the seventh and they also drew a number of walks by not swinging at the pitches on the inside corner.

Junior Lexy Kupczak continued to lead the Tiger offense with a pair of doubles. Leah DeYoung also supplied two hits and Lanie Veenendall drove home two runs. DeYoung and Veenendall also combined on the pitching. DeYoung worked the first four innings. Veenendall was nearly untouchable in the final three innings, allowing one hit and no runs.

The Tigers are back in action on Thursday when they play at Somerset.

Somerset-SCC softball

Tuesday’s clash between the Spartans and Panthers was definitely close. The game hinged on a four-run rally by the Spartans in the third inning. Somerset maintained a lead from there to win 7-4.

Central took a quick lead in the game when Olivia Wasley cracked a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. Somerset coach Paige Johnson said the homer jolted her team, making the Spartans recognize that Central was ready for the game. Central led 3-1 before Somerset put together a potent third inning rally. It started with a double from Madison Trautmiller. Georgia Hammer, Roxanne Ring and Audrey Leonard all followed with singles in the two-out rally. It was capped with a two-run double by Makenzie Weeks.

Johnson said delivering with two outs is one area the Spartans have done well all season.

Both pitchers performed well in the game. Ring pitched the complete game win, allowing four hits. Senior Ashley Mann allowed three earned runs for the Panthers. Central played decently on defense, but a couple throwing errors proved costly.

Wasley’s homer was one of the Panthers’ four hits. Bailey Davis went 2-3 and Claire Frankiewicz had the fourth hit.

Trautmiller led the Spartans with three hits, which included two doubles.

Central is back in action hosting a double-header against Prescott on Thursday. Somerset will play at home on Thursday against New Richmond.

Tiger tennis

Three matches went to three sets and the Tigers needed to win all three to earn a team victory in Tuesday’s MBC match against Altoona. Unfortunately, the Tigers were only able to win one of those three-setters, resulting in an Altoona 5-2 win over the Tigers.

New Richmond’s No. 3 doubles team of Ray Osterbauer and Joe Casey scored a 6-3, 6-1 win in the first match that was completed. Altoona won the next three matches and the three remaining matches went to three sets. Those matches were in the top two singles slots and the top doubles match. All three were battles to the end.

Altoona won the top doubles match, defeating the Tiger tandem of Matt Kukacka and Brandon Dennis 6-4. Logan Denucci played a marathon at No. 2 singles. He won the first set 6-4 and lost the second 7-5. The third set was extremely close, going to a tie-breaker, where Altoona was able to win the deciding game. Tiger coach Denise Devereux was complimentary of the fighting spirit Denucci showed.

“This was the best I’ve seen Logan battle through a tough situation,” Devereux said.

The most dramatic finish came at No. 1 singles, where Trent Ziebol made an amazing comeback to win the third set. Ziebol lost the opening set 6-4. He had to battle in the second set, winning in a tie-breaker 9-7. But the Ziebol’s battle was just beginning. He fell behind 5-3 in the third set. The next game went to deuce 16 times, with Ziebol fighting off match point numerous times. Ziebol rode the momentum of that win, completing the comeback by winning the next three games to finish with a 7-5 victory.

This was the start of a busy week for the Tigers. They play at Menomonie on Thursday. They then have a weekend road trip, playing at Eau Claire North, on their way to Tomah where they’ll play three matches Saturday.

SCC track meet

Central hosted a last chance meet for eight teams to get one more meet in before they compete in their conference tournaments.

The big news for St. Croix Central was a school record earned by sophomore Mya Kizer in the 800 meters. Kizer ran a time of 2:22.7. She breaks a record previously held by Amber Bowman that lasted more than 20 years.

There was nearly a second school record set by the Panther girls. Senior Marie Hamlin ran a time of 5:21.61 in the 1,600 meters, missing the school record by 1.2 seconds.

Also producing wins for the Panther girls were the 1,600 and 3,200 meter relay teams, Mariah Withuski in the 3,200 meters and freshman Katie Larson, who had a career best mark of 35-8.25 in the shot put.

Central’s girls placed second among the eight teams. Central coach Ben Lamb said most of the Panthers were limited to one event to rest the team, as they get ready for the conference meet on Tuesday, May 14.

The only win generated by the Panther boys came in the discus throw. Joe Hueg and Logan Knapton ranked 1-2 in the event. The Panther boys placed fifth.