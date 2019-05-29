WIAA Soccer: Tigers reach regional finals, beating Menomonie

Hard charges to the goal by Maya Greenquist and Kacie Malone produced first half goals and the Tigers relied on a strong defensive showing to defeat Menomonie 2-0 at the New Richmond High School field. With the win, the Tigers advance to the regional title game, which will be played Saturday at 7 p.m. at Onalaska. Onalaska defeated Sparta 7-0 on Tuesday to advance. Onalaska is the second seed in the regional tournament bracket and New Richmond is the third seed.

The Tigers ran up against a hot goaltender on Tuesday as Menomonie’s keeper made saves on a number of quality chances. But she couldn’t stop them all. Greenquist scored 6:21 into the game. Tiger defender Zoe Christensen made a long pass forward to Greenquist. Greenquist split a pair of Menomonie defenders and charged goalward, snapping a shot past the keeper.

For the rest of the first half, the Tigers peppered shots at the Menomonie goal. Malone’s goal was a huge momentum turner, coming with 33 seconds left in the half. She gained control of the ball to the left of the Mustangs’ goal. Malone circled toward the front of the goal, with a Mustang defender pushing her from the side the whole way. As the keeper charged toward her, Malone lifted a shot just above her hands and into the top of the goal.

The Tigers maintained possession of the ball through much of the second half, but weren’t able to get as many shots on goal.

Tiger coach Tracey Boyle said the team is working at taking their shots quicker after receiving the ball. That was still an issue Tuesday, because the Menomonie keeper was able to square up to the Tiger shooters, who were being patient in releasing their shots.

The win improves New Richmond’s season record to 14-2-2. The Tigers have won nine games in a row and they are 12-0-1 in their last 13 games.