Satin Mull scored one goal and assisted on the other and Kristin “Brick Wall” Vensland led the defensive effort as the Spartans defeated Baldwin-Woodville 2-1 on Thursday. The Spartans advance to the regional finals at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Ashland. Ashland defeated Osceola 6-0 on Thursday night to advance.

The Spartans needed their standouts to step up because this wasn’t their sharpest performance. Somerset coach Bill Roll wondered if the 10-day layoff between games had an effect on the Spartans’ sharpness. He was constantly yelling “pressure” during the game, because the Spartans weren’t putting big pressure on the Blackhawks when they had the ball.

It was B-W that struck first, scoring 6:57 into the game. The shot came off a throw-in where the Spartans didn’t close on a Blackhawk who was able to get off a clean shot from 15 feet out. The Spartans were particularly struggling in the midfield, which limited the amount of touches the forwards were getting.

It was in the final five minutes of the first half that the Spartans started to show life. That was triggered by a nice play between Mull and fellow forward Taylor Paulson. Mull moved the ball up the right side, seeing that Paulson was in position to make a run. Mull launched a pass and Paulson slashed between two B-W defenders to take the pass and head in for a breakaway goal.

Mull scored the deciding goal seven minutes into the second half. She carried the ball down the left side, then cut back around her defender. After a couple steps, she blasted a shot that caught the far upper corner of the goal.

“That shot couldn’t be placed any better,” Roll said.

Both teams had their chances in the rest of the game as the action often went end-to-end. That’s where Vensland stood out. B-W got the ball to the front of the net several times, but it seemed every time, Vensland came out of the scrum with control of the ball.

“We call her Kristen “Brick Wall” Vensland, but she’s not real wild about that nickname,” Roll said. “She’s been our rock back there all season. You’re not going to find a more modest player.”

The win raises Somerset’s season record to 13-4-1. Somerset has defeated Baldwin-Woodville three times this season and in their past seven matchups.