Somerset went to Ashland for the Division 3 regional final. The game was scoreless until the final 19 seconds of the first half, when Ashland broke through. Ashland added two goals late in the second half to advance, 3-0.

New Richmond is the third seed and Onalaska the second seed in the region and the two teams played a game befitting two equal squads. The two teams met in the first week of the season and the game ended in a scoreless tie. They made sure that wouldn’t be the case this time as both teams scored in the first 10 minutes of play. New Richmond’s Maya Greenquist scored five minutes into the game, but Onalaska scored five minutes later. The defenses then set in, playing a fierce two-way game.

“It was such a good battle,” said New Richmond coach Tracey Boyle. “It was intense. The girls battled right to the end.”

This was the Tigers’ first loss since April 6. The Tigers finish the season with a 14-3-2 record.

Somerset finished the season with a 13-5-1 record, the best record in team history. Somerset coach Bill Roll said the Spartans played well in the first half. Ashland scored off a corner kick with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Somerset had gone with three midfielders in the first half of this game, putting an extra player back in the defensive line. The Spartans changed back to their 2-4-4 structure later in the game, trying to score the tying goal. Somerset goalkeeper Charlotte Eichten made 18 saves in the game.

After the Spartans graduated 10 seniors last year, the Spartans were a question mark entering the season. They weren’t a question to the coaches, who saw the girls put in hard work in the weight room throughout the school year.

“It’s a testament to the work our girls put in,” Roll said of the team’s success in 2019.